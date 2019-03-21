IPL Records: Orange Cap - Top 10 batsmen in the 2018 IPL Season

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu led the way for CSK

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, cricket's most lucrative league, is right around the corner as the eight teams in the fray will look to put up their best and grab the honors at the end of the tournament.

Over the past years, the Indian Premier League has set a benchmark for the shortest format of the game, with fledging talent rubbing shoulders with some of the greatest names in the sport that has shed light on the importance of the league.

Be it Virat Kohli's cover drive or Jos Buttler's scoop, AB de Villiers' 360-degree innovation or Kane Williamson's trademark cuts and drives, the IPL has seen it all and has played host to some top knocks in the past.

With yet another season fast approaching, we take a look at the best of batters from last season, who enthralled with their prowess with the blade in hand. Here are the top 10 batsmen from the 2018 edition.

#10 - Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was in good touch for SRH

The southpaw was in top form all through the season as he opened the batting for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and finished with a total of 497 runs from 16 matches at an average of 38.23 and a strike rate of 136.91.

Dhawan started the season in full flow as his unbeaten 77 handed SRH a nine-wicket win in their opening encounter against RR. A 45-run knock against MI was followed by a couple of poor shows until he picked up an injury against KXIP.

His return a few games later saw him notch up just 55 runs from the next four matches before he struck form against the Delhi Capitals with a powerful 50-ball 92, laced with nine fours and four sixes.

The left-hander picked up from where he left off from against CSK as he scored a 49-ball 79 and came back and followed it up with a fighting half-century against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dhawan did make a couple of strong starts in the knockout stages but could not convert them into big knocks and with the southpaw shifting sides to join the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2019, his alliance with Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order will be one to watch out for.

