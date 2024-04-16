KKR vs RR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The stage is set for a high-voltage encounter in Match 31 of IPL 2024 as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, have been a resurgent force this season. They are currently second on the with an impressive record of four wins and just one loss.

Their recent win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) showcased their strong batting with Philip Salt's unbeaten 89 and Iyer's anchoring knock powering them to a comfortable chase.

Rajasthan, similarly, boasts a well-rounded team as well. They are currently the table-toppers and a win will make them the first team to bag 12 points this season. RR recorded a nervy win in a last-over thriller against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game.

Before the 31st match of IPL 2024 starts, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, weather forecast, and other details about this game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 31, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 16, Sunday, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

Expect a great batting wicket at the Eden Gardens in the KKR vs RR match. While spinners can use their skill to extract some help, batters are likely to enjoy their time at a venue that has small-sized boundary dimensions.

Take a look at the exact pitch report, history, and IPL record of the Eden Gardens by clicking .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The weather at Eden Gardens is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius during the match hours between KKR and RR. The good news for fans at the stadium is that there's no rain predicted for the duration of the match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy (Impact Player).

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, R Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tom Kohler-Cadmore/Keshav Maharaj (Impact Player).

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match prediction

Both teams have produced some fantastic performances in IPL 2024 so far. It should be a thrilling encounter at the Eden Gardens.

It is a top-of-the-table clash as the winner of this crucial match will end up in the first spot. Kolkata, however, will enjoy a slight advantage due to their home support. They are playing five games on the trot at the Eden Gardens and would like to make it their fortress.

While Rajasthan are the only team to win five IPL 2024 games thus far, some injury concerns might turn the tide against them in front of a power-packed KKR outfit.

Match prediction: KKR to beat RR today in IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback