KKR vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have only three wins in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Placed eighth in the standings with only six points to their name, they are out of playoff contention and presumably already have an eye on building towards next year.
The likes of Dhruv Jurel and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are helping them achieve that goal, but there's no doubt that the Royals will want to put a few more points on the board before calling it a day in IPL 2025. When they face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, May 4, RR will have the opportunity to pull another team down with them.
The defending champions haven't had a great season so far. With four wins in 10 matches, KKR are almost out of contention for a playoff berth and need a string of wins to fight for the last spot. The Knight Riders' home form hasn't been too promising either, ahead of this contest at the Eden Gardens.
In the reverse fixture in Guwahati, despite being without Sunil Narine, Kolkata eased home by eight wickets thanks to Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 97. However, since then, De Kock has lost his place in the side owing to poor form, and KKR have made a host of changes in other departments as well.
KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.
RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.
Can KKR keep themselves alive in IPL 2025? Or will RR level the season series at 1-1?
IPL 2025: KKR enter last-chance saloon vs struggling RR
KKR could bring in Moeen Ali to counter the left-handers at RR's disposal, particularly in this afternoon fixture. But there is a question mark over the availability of Ajinkya Rahane, who sustained a hand injury while fielding in the previous game.
Nevertheless, despite the personnel being unclear, the Knight Riders will enter this contest as the favorites. RR's spin unit, consisting of Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya, has been among the worst in the tournament so far. Even the pace bowling has struggled outside Jofra Archer, who himself has been taken for runs at the death.
Sanju Samson is expected to miss out in Kolkata as well, and KKR will fancy their chances of getting two points on the board against an out-of-form opposition with only one win in their last five matches. RR are a dangerous team when they don't have anything to play for, as Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed recently against the Gujarat Titans. However, the hosts should be able to get the job done.
Prediction: KKR to win Match 53 of IPL 2025.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS