KKR vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the two standout teams in last year's Indian Premier League (IPL). To a certain extent, they transformed the way cricket was played in the tournament, blowing oppositions aside en route to the summit clash.

However, in 2025, things haven't gone to plan. Although they tried to retain as much of their final-reaching core as possible, KKR and SRH have gone through a few changes following the auction. And they are still taking time to get used to those transformations.

The Knight Riders are currently placed dead last in the IPL 2025 standings, with one win from three matches and the worst net run rate in the competition. The SunRisers haven't fared much better either and are eighth at the moment. In their respective previous matches, both teams suffered batting collapses and needed to bring in an impact player in the first innings.

KKR and SRH aren't likely to change their approaches, although Dwayne Bravo mentioned that Kolkata need to exercise more smarts while batting. The short boundaries at the Eden Gardens should play into that strategy, with the pitch being a topic of discussion.

Ajinkya Rahane and Co. have been vocal about wanting a turner, and despite rumors of a disagreement with the head curator, it seems like KKR will get their wish. And that adds an extra layer of intrigue to a clash that already promises to be blockbuster.

KKR's squad for IPL 2025: Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Chetan Sakariya.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

Which team can take a step towards getting their IPL 2025 season back on track?

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Co. look to bounce back against inconsistent Knight Riders

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

If the wicket at the Eden Gardens is dry and offers turn, KKR will probably be the favorites against SRH. It's a slightly counterintuitive call to make since the SunRisers have some spin destroyers in their ranks, but what they have in the batting unit they lack in the bowling.

Adam Zampa has been slightly off color in IPL 2025, and although Zeeshan Ansari picked up three wickets in the previous game, SRH could be short-staffed in the spin attack. They don't have a reliable finger-spinner in their ranks, with Abhishek Sharma being their only option. And given the number of left-handers in KKR's ranks, Abhishek might not have much work to do in the bowling department.

Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, and Abhishek are capable of taking down Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine, especially with the latter not being at his bowling peak in the tournament so far. In contrast, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh and Co. don't necessarily offer a lot of solidity against spin.

So that brings the contest to a fairly level playing field. It might just be that the likes of Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell are due, and without any X-factors in the SRH bowling attack, they could come to the party. It's hard to say, but KKR might just have a slight edge given the venue.

Prediction: KKR to win Match 15 of IPL 2025.

