MI vs RR, IPL 2021: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

The defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 24 of the IPL 2021 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. This will be the first game of the double-header and will also be the first match for both sides at this venue.

MI finished their troublesome Chennai leg with a bitter nine-wicket loss at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The slow surface at Chepauk has certainly not suited MI's style of play, as they managed to win only two out of their five games.

However, the defending champions will now be relieved that they are heading to a new venue that might suit their power-hitters, given the size of the boundaries and the pitch being better than that in Chennai.

RR, on the other hand, delivered a strong performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and ended their Mumbai leg with a morale-boosting win. They will be happy with the way the entire team came together in the previous game and would want to continue the same momentum against MI.

MI vs RR: 3 batsmen to watch out for

As mentioned before, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi doesn't have huge boundaries. It is evident that the pitch has stayed true and good for batting throughout the duration of the game. With a high-scoring encounter on the cards, let's have a look at three batsmen who could have a great game:

#3 Sanju Samson

Over the years, there have been no doubts raised about Sanju Samson's talent and ability as a batsman. What was missing was the consistency with which he scored his runs.

Samson did play a few sensational knocks in IPL, but wasn't able to continue it for the entire duration of any season. This inconsistency cost him his place in the Indian T20 team as he was dropped from the home series against England.

Samson's inconsistency was visible once again as although he scored a sensational 119 in the first game of IPL 2021, he followed that with a string of single-digit scores.

However, in RR's latest game against KKR, Samson played a responsible knock of 42 and saw his team home comfortably in the end. This innings would have given the RR skipper immense confidence to face-off against a team in MI that he has just loved batting against.

Very Impressed with how Sanju Samson went about his batting today. Did not get carried away with the low target instead took time assessed the situation, played accordingly & took @rajasthanroyals home. And Chris Morris's top spell. Set it up beautifully with the ball #RRvKKR — Stay Home - Stay Safe - Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) April 24, 2021

Samson has scored 560 runs in 18 games against MI including an incredible seven half-centuries. He would certainly like to keep this record going against the defending champion and lead his team to back-to-back wins.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has had a mixed bag as far as the IPL 2021 season is concerned. Having scored 154 runs in five games, the 30-year-old did get off to a good start in almost every single match. Although he has scored just one half-century, Suryakumar has looked the most fluent MI batsman this season.

The contribution of the 30-year-old has been immense ever since he was snapped up in 2018 by MI. He scored 1316 runs in his first three seasons for MI and showed his versatility by batting at different positions according to the team's needs.

Suryakumar is arguably the best player of spin that MI have and thus, his role might be even more crucial in Delhi where the track assists the spinners a bit. With the boundary sizes not that huge, the 30-year-old can unleash different shots from his repertoire and score big.

His innings will be extremely crucial in setting up a platform for power-hitters like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to explode towards the death.

#1 Rohit Sharma

One of the biggest positives for MI so far has been the return of Rohit Sharma to his best. The MI skipper has scored 201 runs so far on pitches difficult to bat on and is his side's leading run-scorer this season.

The 33-year-old played a splendid knock of 65 in his last game against PBKS but couldn't quite help his team win. The pitch in Delhi and the dimensions of the ground would certainly suit Rohit's style of play.

It has been pretty evident in the past that once the MI skipper gets going, there is no stopping him. The defending champions will be hopeful of their talisman stepping up and giving his team a flying start.

He has made over 200 runs including one fifty in 5 matches at Chepauk. Great start for Hitman. pic.twitter.com/XkSfwMItZu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 23, 2021

MI have been disappointing in their batting performance so far this season. However, just one top knock from Rohit could well be the flip of the switch that would turn the entire batting line-up on fire once again.