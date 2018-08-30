New coach for Kohli's RCB, unchanged Indian XI finally and more - Cricket News Today, 30th August 2018

Gary Kirsten and Virat Kohli will join hands once again in RCB's 2019 IPL campaign

After enduring another poor IPL season this year, Royal Challengers Bangalore have revamped their coaching staff. Having been associated with the franchise in a coaching capacity since 2013, former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori makes way for Gary Kirsten to take over as head coach.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli has finally bucked the trend by naming an unchanged playing eleven in the fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl. In other news, Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Here are all the important news from the cricket community.

RCB unveil Gary Kirsten as coach and mentor

Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in former South African opener Gary Kirsten as coach and mentor from the 2019 IPL season. The respected left-hander, who was head coach during India's World Cup winning campaign in 2011, replaces erstwhile New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori.

Kirsten enthused, "I had the privilege of coaching with the RCB team last season under head coach Daniel Vettori and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I look forward to continuing the journey with RCB and doing my best to help the franchise reach its potential. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and I look forward to a successful few years."

Kirsten served as batting coach of RCB during the 2018 IPL season. In the past, he had also worked as head coach of Delhi Daredevils for two seasons.

