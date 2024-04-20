"Abki baar 300 paar and this is that kind of ground as well" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's approach heading into IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Aakash Chopra reckons the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) might be looking to post a 300-plus total in their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The two sides will face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. With eight points from six games, SRH are placed fourth on the points table, and a win against the Capitals will help them climb into second position.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the SunRisers Hyderabad could better their destructive performance against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Saturday's game.

"They hit at home and also enter others' homes and hit them. If you don't believe me, you can ask Bengaluru. The sounds of them getting hit are still coming because 287 were scored," he said (11:35).

"Travis Head even came and said in the middle - 'Don't you think 3 will be written in front of our score soon', which means abki baar 300 paar and this is that kind of ground as well, to be fair. It's also going to be an all-Indian attack in front of them," the former India opener added.

SRH posted an IPL record 287-run total in their previous game against RCB in Bengaluru on April 15. They posted 277/3 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home earlier in the tournament.

"He is in red-hot form" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has a strike rate of 197.19 in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra chose Abhishek Sharma as the first SunRisers Hyderabad player to watch out for in Saturday's game.

"Let's go towards Abhishek Sharma because his IPL journey started from Delhi only. The way he is batting, he is in red-hot form. Whoever plays with Travis Head remains slightly in his shadow, but he is writing his own story. Whenever he comes to bat, you feel the guy has confidence," he reasoned (12:05).

The renowned commentator picked Heinrich Klaasen as the second SRH player in focus and opined that the Delhi Capitals might be wary of the South African wicketkeeper-batter.

"I am picking Heinrich Klaasen. He might have hit here as well because South Africa played a match here and scored over 400. So Heinrich Klaasen might have also hit. There should be fear of Heinrich Klaasen at this ground. If they get to bat first, it should be even more, because he might then be promoted in the batting order," Chopra elaborated.

While naming Pat Cummins as the third SunRisers Hyderabad player he is eager to watch, Chopra acknowledged that the Australian Test and ODI skipper has proved him wrong.

"The way Pat Cummins has performed as a captain and more importantly as a bowler, I put my hand up and admit that I didn't expect him to perform so well. I am happy to correct my course and say that you are bowling extremely well. So I will go towards you. He will try to trouble Rishabh Pant and Jake Fraser-McGurk," he observed.

Cummins is the SunRisers Hyderabad's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. The right-arm seamer has picked up nine wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 7.87 in six games.

