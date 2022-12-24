The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly not pleased with the majority of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises plunging into the overseas T20 league market.

There has been active participation by the franchise owners to expand their global framework. Three franchises currently own a team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the upcoming International League T20 (ILT20).

On the other hand, all six franchises in the newly forged SA20 found winning bids from Indian franchise owners.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, BCCI conveyed their displeasure at the franchise owners' overseas exploits, which they fear could dilute the value of their league.

A team official, who was present at the meeting held prior to the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi, said:

"That was the point. They tried to discourage them from participating in foreign leagues. They understood those who are already there. But they tried to dissuade us from taking such steps in the future.They were suggesting that our presence in foreign leagues could dilute the value of the IPL"

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and recently appointed league chairman Arun Dhumal were present at the meeting.

"We can't stop them. They have money in their kitty, so it is their choice" - IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal

The brand of the cash-rich league has expanded throughout the overseas leagues. While the world has gotten a glimpse of the Tringbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and St.Lucia Kings, a major wave of expansion will flag off with the commencement of the ILT20 and SA20 in early 2023.

Noting that the BCCI does not necessarily have the power to overrule the franchises' overseas ventures, Arun Dhumal said:

"Not really. Other boards have all the right to start their leagues. But we have seen that the IPL is way ahead. A few of them (franchise owners) have interests in other leagues. They have to look after their business interests. We can't stop them. They have money in their kitty, so it is their choice."

