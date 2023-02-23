David Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, Axar Patel to be vice-captain - Reports

Veteran Australian opener David Warner is likely to lead Delhi Capitals in regular captain Rishabh Pant’s absence in the Indian Premier League 2023 season. All-rounder Axar Patel is set to be his deputy.

DC need a new captain for the upcoming IPL season, as Pant will be out of action for a while following a car accident last December in which he suffered multiple injuries.

A member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz over the development:

"David will be our captain, and Axar Patel will be his deputy."

Warner previously led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and also inspired them to victory in the 2016 season. Delhi will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1.

After parting ways with SRH on a sour note, Warner reunited with Delhi Capitals for the 2022 season. He was purchased by the franchise for ₹6.25 crore at the auction. The left-hander had an impressive season, scoring 432 runs in 12 games at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52, with five half-centuries.

The 36-year-old was part of the Delhi franchise in the IPL from 2009 to 2013. Axar, meanwhile, has been a part of DC since 2019. He has been a key member of the team, contributing with both bat and ball.

David Warner has been ruled out of ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Warner was recently ruled out of the last two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India due to his elbow fracture. The left-hander suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow after being struck by Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj during the first innings of the second Test in Delhi.

A couple of overs later, he was hit on the helmet. Subsequently, Warner was subbed out of the Test and replaced by Matt Renshaw. A Cricket Australia statement confirmed:

"David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas test tour of India and will return home. Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture."

The experienced player, though, has been named in the Australian one-day squad for the three-match series, which begins on March 17.

Warner had a torrid time in the first two Tests, registering scores of 1, 10 and 15.

