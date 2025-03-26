Harshit Rana celebrates Shimron Hetmyer's wicket with a flying kiss in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seamer Harshit Rana celebrated Shimron Hetmyer's wicket with a flying kiss against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 26. The visiting side restricted Rajasthan to 151/9 after electing to field first.

The incident took place in the penultimate over of the innings as Hetmyer looked to score some quick runs. Hetmyer came out to bat at No.8, but didn't get enough time to get his eyes in and struggled to get his timing right. Hetmyer tried to dispatch a slower off-cutter from Rana outside the off-stump over the long-on boundary.

However, the southpaw couldn't get the desired connection as the bat turned in his hands. It was a straightforward catch for Impact Sub Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who didn't have to move an inch. Harshit Rana celebrated the wicket by giving a flying kiss.

The West Indian departed after scoring seven runs off eight balls, including a boundary.

Watch the clip here:

RR post 151/9 after being asked to bat first

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss in Guwahati and elected to field first against RR. The decision paid dividends as Kolkata bowlers dominated the proceedings right from the off.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) and Riyan Parag (25) showed some glimpses of form but couldn't convert their starts. The middle order failed to get going before Dhruv Jurel helped take RR's total past 150. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 33 off 28 deliveries, including five boundaries, before he was knocked over by Harshit Rana in the 19th over. Jofra Archer provided late impetus with two mammoth sixes for his seven-ball 16.

Varun Chakravarthy and Moeen Ali were the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 2/17 and 2/23, respectively. Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana also picked up two wickets apiece, while Spencer Johnson returned with one scalp.

