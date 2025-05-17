"He has got everything in life, just the RCB trophy hasn't come" - Suresh Raina on Virat Kohli ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs KKR

Former India player Suresh Raina has opined that Virat Kohli will be extremely eager to take the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the IPL 2025 title. He pointed out that the modern batting great has achieved everything in life apart from bagging an IPL trophy.

RCB will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 58 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17. With 16 points from 11 games, the hosts are placed second on the points table and a win against KKR will guarantee them a playoff berth.

On the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Raina was asked whether he expects another big knock from Kohli at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Saturday's game.

"Absolutely, he has retired (from Tests) just now, and will get a different happiness if he wins RCB the trophy. He is RCB's unbeatable strength. He has got everything in life, just the RCB trophy hasn't come. He will definitely work hard for that. I feel RCB can lift the trophy this year if Virat Kohli plays 'Virat' knocks," he responded.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player added that Kohli would be at the top of his game and would need the support of the other players to end RCB's IPL trophy drought.

"The other 10 players need to respond to him and stay alongside him. He knows how to read the situation. We have seen his running between the wickets along with his cricketing shots. A different energy will be seen now. He has already gotten a break. A different form will be seen. He has done it in the past, so why not now? He will be even more eager to do it now," Raina observed.

With 505 runs at an average of 63.13 in 11 innings, Virat Kohli is RCB's highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. He is fourth in the Orange Cap race, behind Suryakumar Yadav (510), Sai Sudharsan (509) and Shubman Gill (508).

"He won't be able to dismiss Virat now" - Suresh Raina on potential battle between Virat Kohli and Sunil Narine in RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten half-century in RCB's IPL 2025 opener against KKR. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Suresh Raina was asked whether KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane will look to use Sunil Narine as a weapon against Virat Kohli, considering the RCB opener has been dismissed four times in 17 innings and has a below-par strike rate against the mystery spinner.

"Virat Kohli is the swami at the Chinnaswamy. He won't be able to dismiss Virat now because he is playing in rhythm. The record you are talking about his four dismissals in 18 years, he might have gotten stuck somewhere," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Kohli has employed the sweep shot effectively in IPL 2025 and urged the former RCB skipper to look to dominate the KKR spinner.

"However, he is playing 'Virat' knocks now. He is already in the Orange Cap race, and Virat knows how to play him. He is also playing the sweep now. Along with the paddle sweep, he is also playing the slog sweep. He is reading the bowlers well from their hands. It will be important for Virat to look to dominate a little," Raina observed.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 deliveries in RCB's seven-wicket win in the IPL 2025 opener against KKR in Kolkata on March 22. He scored nine runs off 11 deliveries against Sunil Narine in that game.

