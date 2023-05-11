"He is not picking up wickets at all" - Aakash Chopra on Sunil Narine's indifferent form heading into KKR's IPL 2023 clash vs Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra has highlighted Sunil Narine's inability to pick up wickets as one of the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) concerns heading into their IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The two sides will face off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11. Nitish Rana and Co. will hope that their Caribbean spinner is back to his wicket-taking ways heading into the business end of the tournament.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Sunil Narine's lack of penetration has left KKR reliant on Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma in the spin-bowling department, elaborating:

"The fast bowling is going slightly 50-50. Sunil Narine's form is absolutely missing. He is not picking up wickets at all. The two leggies, Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma, are their bowling's heart and soul, and Harshit Rana with the new ball."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player expressed surprise over some of the franchise's selections and usage of their players in previous games, explaining:

"You still don't understand why Shardul Thakur was played but that's very typical KKR. They play David Wiese at times and don't get him to bowl, they play Shardul and don't get him to bowl. They bring in Anukul Roy instead of Suyash Sharma."

Shardul Thakur was part of KKR's starting XI for their last game against the Punjab Kings but wasn't given a single over. Anukul Roy came ahead of Suyash Sharma as the Impact Player against the SunRisers Hyderabad as the two-time champions needed a few runs down the order.

"KKR's balance is good" - Aakash Chopra

Andre Russell played a blazing knock against the Punjab Kings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Aakash Chopra feels the Kolkata Knight Riders have found the right balance, stating:

"They are finding ways to win. Rinku Singh comes and hits fours and sixes. They are batting Andre Russell up the order. Now the team is looking very good. I feel KKR's balance is good."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the home team have a formidable batting order heading into Thursday's game, observing:

"Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh and Andre Russell - they have five proper batters. Venkatesh Iyer is going 50-50, he hasn't done much after the hundred, but he can do it any time."

Rinku Singh (337), Nitish Rana (326) and Venkatesh Iyer (314) are the Kolkata Knight Riders' top run-getters in IPL 2023. Although Andre Russell has contributed just 208 runs thus far, he seemed to be nearing his best during his 23-ball 42 in their last match against the Punjab Kings.

