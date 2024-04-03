"He will be welcomed with bouncers" - Aakash Chopra picks Shreyas Iyer among 3 KKR players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs DC

Aakash Chopra reckons Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer will be bombarded with bouncers once he arrives at the crease in their IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

KKR, who have won both their games thus far, are placed second on the points table. A convincing win against the Capitals could help them snatch the first position from the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Shreyas as one of the KKR players he is keen to watch in Wednesday's game.

"I am thinking about picking one batter. So I am going towards Shreyas Iyer. He is a good player and slight form was seen in the last match. He needs to score runs. Anrich Nortje will come in front of him this time. Mukesh Kumar will be made to bowl. I think he will be welcomed with bouncers. I am extremely eager to watch Shreyas Iyer's game," he reasoned (8:25).

The former India opener picked Andre Russell as another KKR player to watch out for.

"My second player in focus will be Andre Russell. It's a small ground with a flat pitch. Andre Russell is both bowling and batting. They might need his batting here. He wasn't even required in the last match," Chopra said (8:00).

Russell has picked up four wickets in two games at an economy rate of 9.00. The big-hitting all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 64 off 25 deliveries in his only knock.

"It can't happen that he concedes 50-odd runs every time" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc is yet to pick up a wicket in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra named Mitchell Starc as the other Kolkata Knight Riders player in focus.

"One of the players I will pick today is Mitchell Starc because he has conceded 100 runs in two matches. It can't happen that he concedes 50-odd runs every time. He will have Prithvi Shaw and David Warner in front of him. Prithvi Shaw - incoming ball," he stated (7:30).

"So I am very curious and excited to see what Mitchell Starc does on this ground and pitch. I feel he will do well. I feel Mitchell Starc will turn it around. He has looked a pale bowler thus far but he is too good a player to be pale for too long. So my focus will be on him," the former KKR player added.

Starc went wicketless and conceded 100 runs in eight overs in the Kolkata-based franchise's first two games. The most expensive player in IPL history will want to prove his worth by striking a few early blows against the Capitals.

