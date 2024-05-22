"How can anyone play so badly and they don't even have Jos Buttler now" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals heading into IPL 2024 Eliminator vs RCB

Aakash Chopra reckons Rajasthan Royals' (RR) recent poor run, combined with Jos Buttler's absence, could prove to be their stumbling block in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two sides will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

RCB head into the game on a six-match winning run. On the other hand, RR have lost four of their last five games, with the other match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) getting washed out.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the two sides have had contrasting recent results, with Buttler's unavailability compounding the Rajasthan Royals' problems.

"One team has the momentum and the other team doesn't have a momentum-named word at all. They are searching for it in the dictionary. Rajasthan Royals - you should have finished in the top two. You won eight of the first nine games but haven't won anything after that. How can anyone play so badly and they don't even have Jos Buttler now," he elaborated (1:55).

The former India opener pointed out that Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who will potentially open with Yashasvi Jaiswal in Buttler's absence, hasn't been in great form lately.

"I can tell you the problems here because there are many. Jos Buttler's absence, because last time when both these teams played, he scored a century and hit the winning shot as well. However, Jos is not there now. That leaves a massive hole. Tom Kohler-Cadmore bats well but his T20 form has not been that good this year," Chopra said (6:25).

Buttler smashed a match-winning unbeaten century in the league-phase clash between the two sides. The England skipper has returned home for their T20I series against Pakistan and won't be available for the playoffs.

"It's a very underwhelming season" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal averages a below-par 29.00 in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Yashasvi Jaiswal's indifferent form as another concern for the Rajasthan Royals.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal - it's a very underwhelming season. He is trying to hit the ball hard and, for some reason, is having difficulties against the short ball. He is having difficulties against left-armers and left-arm pace will be bowled against him here. He probably got out to Reece Topley last time and Yash Dayal will come in front of him here. So it's not going to be easy for Yashasvi as well," he explained (6:45).

The renowned commentator reckons Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag's decent form, along with Shimron Hetmyer's potential return, are the only positives in the Royals' batting department.

"Sanju Samson is the one player who has been doing well consistently. Riyan Parag's form has been slightly up and down but it's been a 500-plus season. So it's a breakthrough season for him and I have heard that Shimron Hetmyer will be available here," he observed.

Chopra added that the absence of a genuine all-rounder has hurt the Rajasthan Royals' balance.

"Then Dhruv Jurel, that is where the batting actually stops. They play Shubham Dubey after that for sure but it hasn't worked out much. They send Ashwin up the order at times. The one problem that has been there with this team is the lack of a genuine all-rounder," he stated.

Chopra reckons Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, and Trent Boult might be the four overseas players in RR's playing combination. He added that they might consider playing Keshav Maharaj instead of Powell, considering that the RCB batters could have slight difficulty against left-arm spin.

