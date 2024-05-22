How does IPL playoffs work? Explaining the qualifier-eliminator format

The Indian Premier League (IPL), since the 2022 edition, witnesses 10 teams competing against each other to secure a spot in the top four of the points table. Teams that finish in the top four then move forward to the playoffs stage, with the other six teams being eliminated.

A total of four games are played in the playoffs stage, including the final. Here's a detailed description of the IPL Playoffs format:

Qualifier 1:

The teams finishing in the top two spots reserve their place in the Qualifier 1 encounter, the winner of which moves directly to the final whereas the loser gets another chance. The losing team gets a second opportunity in Qualifier 2.

Eliminator:

The teams that finish third and fourth face each other in the second match of the IPL playoffs, the Eliminator. While the winner of this contest moves ahead in the tournament and faces the loser of Qualifier 1 in the Qualifier 2 fixture, the losing team faces elimination and is knocked out of the race to the finale.

Qualifier 2:

The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator then take on each other in the third match of the playoffs, Qualifier 2. Notably, every fixture except Qualifier 1 is a knockout match and the losing team doesn’t get a second chance.

Final:

The winner of Qualifier 2 moves into the Final, whereas the losing team is knocked out. Naturally, the team emerging victorious in the summit clash lifts the prestigious IPL trophy.

A look into IPL 2024 playoffs scenario

In IPL 2024, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finished on top of the points table with 20 points, while 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished second with 17 points.

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) too finished with 17 points but a lower net run rate placed them below SRH, in the third spot. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) occupied the final playoffs spot by finishing fourth on the points table, with 14 points to their name.

KKR and SRH squared off in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 21, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A dominant display across all departments saw the Kolkata-based outfit seal their spot in the final.

RR and RCB will lock horns in the Eliminator clash at the same venue in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. As stated above, the losing side will be knocked out while the winning team will face SRH in Qualifier 2, their last chance to make it to the final.

Notably, Qualifier 2 and the Final will be played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26, respectively.

