"I hardly had four hours of sleep"- Shreyas Iyer's honest admission ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has said that he slept for just four hours after helping his side enter the IPL 2025 final. The 30-year-old found it hard to sleep after the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

PBKS defeated the five-time IPL champions by five wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday to enter their first final in 11 years.

"I couldn’t sleep. I hardly had four hours of sleep and I am here. I went to my room. And then next thing I know, I am here doing the PC," Iyer said at the pre-match press conference on Monday, June 2 (via Times of India).

Shreyas Iyer rates his 87 not out against Mumbai Indians as his best-ever innings

Chasing 204 runs for victory, PBKS needed one of their batters to step up and play the defining innings.

That came from skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose unbeaten 87 runs in 41 balls helped his side win with an over to spare. The 30-year-old rated his knock on Sunday as the best he had played in his IPL career.

"Top most knock I have played in the IPL," Iyer said on Monday.

Shreyas Iyer has led three teams in his IPL career. He has managed to uplift the fortunes of each of those sides almost immediately. In 2019, he took over as the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise and led them to their first playoffs finish since 2012.

A year later, in 2020, Iyer captained DC to their first-ever IPL final, where they finished runners-up to MI. Four years later, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title in 10 years, by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai.

In 2025, he has the opportunity to be the captain that helps PBKS lift their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

