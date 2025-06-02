  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "I hardly had four hours of sleep"- Shreyas Iyer's honest admission ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

"I hardly had four hours of sleep"- Shreyas Iyer's honest admission ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

By Shankar
Modified Jun 02, 2025 19:53 IST
2025 IPL: Qualifier 2 - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Shreyas Iyer in action for PBKS on Sunday - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has said that he slept for just four hours after helping his side enter the IPL 2025 final. The 30-year-old found it hard to sleep after the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1.

Ad

PBKS defeated the five-time IPL champions by five wickets in Ahmedabad on Sunday to enter their first final in 11 years.

"I couldn’t sleep. I hardly had four hours of sleep and I am here. I went to my room. And then next thing I know, I am here doing the PC," Iyer said at the pre-match press conference on Monday, June 2 (via Times of India).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shreyas Iyer rates his 87 not out against Mumbai Indians as his best-ever innings

Chasing 204 runs for victory, PBKS needed one of their batters to step up and play the defining innings.

That came from skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose unbeaten 87 runs in 41 balls helped his side win with an over to spare. The 30-year-old rated his knock on Sunday as the best he had played in his IPL career.

Ad
"Top most knock I have played in the IPL," Iyer said on Monday.

Shreyas Iyer has led three teams in his IPL career. He has managed to uplift the fortunes of each of those sides almost immediately. In 2019, he took over as the captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise and led them to their first playoffs finish since 2012.

A year later, in 2020, Iyer captained DC to their first-ever IPL final, where they finished runners-up to MI. Four years later, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title in 10 years, by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai.

In 2025, he has the opportunity to be the captain that helps PBKS lift their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications