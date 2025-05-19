"I don't know" - Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni's future ahead of CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming remained coy about whether captain MS Dhoni will continue to play in the IPL next year. The 52-year-old underlined his expectation of finishing the season on a good note, given the Super Kings are already out of the playoffs race.

Dhoni's IPL future has come into question consistently in recent years due to his age and waning powers. However, the 43-year-old has remained coy on his chances of returning for the tournament next year.

When asked by a journalist during the presser about the veteran's plans, Fleming answered:

"I don't know."

While Fleming heaped praise on the youngsters in their team, but underlined the need for experience as it wins big tournaments like the IPL.

"They have certainly had an impact which is positive from a season that has been a challenge. But we realised that early on that we were off pace. So to be able to introduce these players, they are definitely in line for the future as we regenerate the team and redevelop or reconfirm our philosophy of how we want to play."

"My point has always been a mixture of youth and experience. I am a fan of experience, experience wins tournaments. But the youth and talent in this country is something you can't ignore."

Among CSK's youngsters, Ayush Mahtre has been most impressive, cracking a quick-fire 32 against the Mumbai Indians. His highest of 94 came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

"The opportunity to finish the season well is really important to us" - Stephen Fleming

Stephen Fleming. (Image Credits: Getty)

CSK will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 20. Fleming vowed that the boys would come at the Royals with all the intensity and look to repeat all the things from the victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. He added:

"The opportunity to finish the season well is really important to us. We had a good win in the last game. The intensity in the side, the way we play these two games will have intensity. It is important to us every time we represent CSK. It is important that we play as well as we can. We know we haven't been up to par."

"We have two opportunities to finish well. That doesn't change. We are looking at the opportunities for other players. We have done that in the last two or three games. We will continue to do that."

The Royals had defeated the Super Kings earlier in the season.

