"I don't think R Ashwin will be considered as a captaincy option" - Aakash Chopra on the list of marquee players for the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra has delved into the captaincy options on the list of marquee players for the IPL 2022 Auction. The former India cricketer feels Ravichandran Ashwin will not be in any of the franchises' thoughts to play that role.

Ashwin is among the ten players who have been placed on the marquee list for the upcoming mega auction. The wily off-spinner skippered the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2018 and 2019 but did not enjoy great success.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the possible captaincy candidates on the marquee list. He said the following about Ashwin:

"Let us have a look at the captaincy options in the list of marquee players. Can Ravichandran Ashwin be an option? He can be, but he won't be. I don't think he will be considered as a captaincy option. In my opinion, that is not going to happen."

While ruling out Trent Boult and Pat Cummins, the cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned Quinton de Kock could be an option. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Trent Boult, Pat Cummins - no, even though Pat Cummins is the Australian captain now but you won't look at his captaincy. Could Quinton de Kock be that potential leader? I don't know about others but I will definitely think about him because I like the player a lot."

De Kock would certainly be a hot pick at the IPL 2022 Auction. However, he is unlikely to be considered a captaincy option as he did not enjoy great success while leading South Africa.

"Can Shikhar Dhawan bring a short-term leader perspective?" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra questioned if KKR might consider Shikhar Dhawan as a captaincy option [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Shikhar Dhawan and Faf du Plessis' captaincy chances:

"Can Shikhar Dhawan bring a short-term leader perspective for a team like say the Kolkata Knight Riders? I am just throwing out names there. Faf du Plessis - he is a proven South African captain but hasn't got a chance to captain in the IPL as such. He is not that guy you would want to build your team around for the next 3-4 years."

The 44-year-old concluded by naming Shreyas Iyer and David Warner as the likely captaincy options on the marquee list. Aakash Chopra opined:

"Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner's names are also there. Potentially you can see two or three captains in this list. You can see Shreyas Iyer - he can be the potential captain of KKR or RCB. You can think about David Warner, although my view is that he will not be the captain of any team."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



KKR fans, who would you like to see as the captain of your team? 🤔



IPL



#IPL Aakash Chopra feels Shreyas Iyer has a chance to become Kolkata Knight Riders' captain.KKR fans, who would you like to see as the captain of your team? 🤔IPL #IPL 2022 #KolkataKnightRiders Aakash Chopra feels Shreyas Iyer has a chance to become Kolkata Knight Riders' captain.KKR fans, who would you like to see as the captain of your team? 🤔📷 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 #KolkataKnightRiders https://t.co/hNh7Cyi3Ft

Also Read Article Continues below

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and probably Punjab Kings (PBKS) are likely to be looking for captains at the IPL 2022 Auction. Shreyas Iyer would certainly be a prime target for these sides.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shreyas Iyer captain RCB in IPL 2022? Yes No 22 votes so far