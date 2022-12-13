"I try to be better than my sister" - Shreyas Iyer on his dance moves

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer recently revealed that Shresta Iyer, his older sister, is his biggest competition when it comes to dancing.

Speaking on Mashable India's show The Bombay Journey, Iyer mentioned that while dancing, his aim is to outperform his sibling, who is a professionally trained performer. The batter also disclosed that he enjoys grooving to African music and Bollywood numbers.

Shreyas Iyer said:

"I try to be better than my sister. She is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and also does a lot of western dance forms now. I would say that she's a better dancer than me, definitely. Whenever I go to the club, I just love to vibe to African music and Bollywood songs."

Iyer, who is currently in Bangladesh with the Indian side, has often wowed his fans with his dance reels on Instagram. Iyer's sister, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, also regularly shares her dance routines on social media.

"My sister and I used to fight a lot while growing up" - Shreyas Iyer

Speaking in the aforementioned video, Shreyas Iyer also mentioned how he and his sister used to fight a lot with each other during their younger days.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper mentioned how the two would often hit each other with whatever they could find, including utensils. He, however, claimed that it was he who used to be on the receiving end on most occasions.

Shreyas Iyer added:

"My sister and I used to fight a lot while growing up. We have hit each other a lot, even with the utensils. I was the one who had to take most of the beating."

Meanwhile, Iyer is a part of India's squad for their forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The opening fixture is set to kick off at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

The Indian team will be aiming to bounce back after suffering an embarrassing ODI series loss to Bangladesh. KL Rahul will lead the side for the first Test as regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out due to a finger injury.

Poll : 0 votes