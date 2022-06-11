"If given a choice, I would love to play for Mumbai Indians" - Yastika Bhatia on Women's IPL

India star Yastika Bhatia represented Velocity in the recently-concluded Women's T20 Challenge. Although her team lost on the last ball of the final, the 21-year-old believes the tournament has given the Indian team many stars to watch out for.

There have been plenty of rumors speculating that the inaugural edition of the much-awaited Women's IPL will finally happen next year. Yastika Bhatia is highly excited for the same and also revealed which team she would like to play for.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the 21-year-old said that she is a huge fan of five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). She added that she would love to play for them if given a chance in the Women's IPL:

"Whichever team picks me (in Women's IPL) it's fine, but if I get a choice, I would love to play for Mumbai Indians. I follow that team since childhood and it has been my favourite team."

Yastika Bhatia was also seen talking to the bowlers a lot from behind the stumps and keeping the atmosphere light during matches. She has been keeping wickets since her age-group cricketing days and is looking forward to doing more of it in the future.

She said:

"I have loved keeping since childhood. Like Mithali Di said that I talk alot (laughs). I can talk for hours about cricket. So whenever I keep, I talk to the players so that the atmosphere remains lively and it is a lot of fun. As positive the atmosphere is, the better will be the performance."

Yastika Bhatia on impact of Women's IPL on Indian cricket's future

The Women's T20 Challenge has already led to the discovery of star players like Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, who have impressed on the international stage. All-rounder Simran Bahadur has also been called up to the Indian squad after her excellent performances this season.

Yastika Bhatia believes there are many such budding cricketers who will get the opportunity to express themselves in the Women's IPL. Further elaborating on its advantages, she said:

"Women's IPL will improve our game a lot. In the T20 Challenge that has been happening from the past four years, we have got quite a few players like Shafali, Richa. So the more matches we play we will get to know the temperament."

Yastika Bhatia has been picked as a wicketkeeping option in India's white-ball squad for the tour of Sri Lanka. With the next ICC event still some time away, she is focused on short-term goals and wants to win as many games for India as possible. She concluded by saying:

"The plan is simple: that we have to improve day by day and reduce dot ball percentage. Focus is on getting singles, doubles and boundaries to keep the game ticking. The bigger goal will take care of itself. We are just thinking of taking out game to the next level. As a team we are evolving and we are having good vibes. The goal is to win as many games for India as possible."

Bhatia has played one Test, 13 ODIs and three T20Is for India. She will likely be a crucial component of the new-look team under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership.

