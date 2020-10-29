IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs RCB match (updated)

KL Rahul seems ready to win his maiden Orange Cap this season as he holds a lead of 124 runs over Shikhar Dhawan. There was no change at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list either as Kagiso Rabada continues to dominate the leaderboard with 23 wickets to his name.

Devdutt Padikkal progressed in the IPL 2020 Orange Cap standings, his performance in the match helped him move to the 5th position.

The 21-year-old has an aggregate of 417 runs from 12 matches, thus becoming the 6th batsman to cross 400 runs this season.

Virat Kohli with 424 runs under his belt is ahead of Padikkal. Even though he got dismissed for a 14-ball 9 tonight, the RCB captain is just 12 runs short of overtaking David Warner on the table.

Quinton de Kock scored 18 off 19 and jumped to the 8th position with 392 runs to his name.

Man of the Match Suryakumar Yadav, climbed the ladder and stands at the 11th position having scored 362 runs in 12 games at an average of 40.22.

Jasprit Bumrah broke into the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Jasprit Bumrah shelled out some impressive numbers, 3 for 14 from 4 overs and moved closer to Kagiso Rabada on the leaderboard.

The MI bowler is ahead of Mohammad Shami by virtue of having a better economy

Rahul Chahar took just 1 wicket tonight and moved up to the 9th position having taken 14 wickets so far in the tournament.

Trent Boult, too, picked up a solitary wicket but remained in the 7th position with 17 wickets to his name.

From the losing side, Yuzvendra Chahal produced a haul of 2 for 37 and climbed up to the 4th position on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. The RCB leg-spinner has 18 wickets to his name and is 2 wickets shy of breaking into the top 3.

The action will shift to Dubai tomorrow as fifth-place contenders Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Faf du Plessis will aim to get back amongst the top 3 leading run-scorers of IPL 2020 while Varun Chakravarthy will be keen to take down 3 wickets in order to jump two places in the bowling charts.

Suryakumar Yadav takes MI one step closer to IPL 2020 playoffs

Suryakumar Yadav registered his 3rd IPL 2020 fifty tonight (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Suryakumar Yadav’s highest ever IPL score helped the Mumbai Indians stay at the top of the points table.

The defending champions got off to a steady start with Quinton de Kock (18 off 19) and Ishan Kishan (25 off 19) putting on a 37-run opening partnership.

Mohammed Siraj (2 for 28) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2 for 37) performed exceptionally well in the middle overs, but Suryakumar Yadav (79 not out off 43) made sure MI won the match with 5 balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets in Match 48 of IPL 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.