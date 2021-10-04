IPL 2021: "No one will turn around and say that their selections are not good" - Aakash Chopra on RCB qualifying for the playoffs

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that there cannot be any complaints about the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) team selections as they have made the IPL playoffs for the second consecutive year.

RCB put it across the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in Sunday afternoon's IPL 2021 clash to make the grade. They have joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), who are the other two teams to have already qualified for the playoffs.

While reflecting on RCB's win against PBKS in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Virat Kohli-led side have answered all their critics. He reasoned:

"Kohli's army has once again, yes in two consecutive years, reached the playoffs. Now, no one will turn around and say that their selections are not good, no one will say that their captaincy is not good."

The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded RCB for showing much-required consistency over the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League. Chopra observed:

"The fact is when you do this two consecutive years, that means the 'C' in RCB is for consistent because you are consistently doing well. They needed just the one win, that's exactly what they have done. This team is playing much better than last year, which means the playoff matches can be very interesting."

Although RCB are currently placed third in the IPL 2021 points table, they can finish in the top two if they win their two remaining league phase matches and the other results go in their favor.

Aakash Chopra on RCB's prospects of winning the trophy

RCB are looking like a well-rounded team this year [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that IPL 2021 could see a first-time champion. He explained:

"We might get a first-time winner, there is a possibility, there is Delhi there, there is RCB there. Three teams have qualified and only one team can get the fourth spot and four teams are fighting for it."

The 44-year-old signed off by expressing hope of RCB going all the way in Virat Kohli's last season as their skipper. Chopra said:

"I feel they will do magic this year because a lot of small things are falling in their place. It's always a good sign. This is Kohli's last tournament as captain of the franchise, we wish him well, he might have the trophy in his hand. They have already qualified, let's see where they go."

Kohli will certainly hope to end his captaincy tenure on a winning note by taking RCB to their maiden IPL title.

