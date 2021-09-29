"Chris Gayle should have opened the innings" - Deep Dasgupta baffled with Punjab Kings' ploy to promote Mandeep Singh at the top

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta disagreed with the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) strategy to push Mandeep Singh as an opener in their clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). With Mayank Agarwal sitting out due to an injury, Mandeep Singh surprisingly emerged as the candidate to open the batting alongside KL Rahul.

The decision meant that Chris Gayle and Aiden Markram remained in their original No.3 and No.4 spots in the batting order respectively.

Dasgupta noted that either of those two names would have been a better choice as an opener ahead of Mandeep Singh. He claimed Gayle should have been the first choice opener to replace Mayank Agarwal and don the role of aggressor in the powerplay overs. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"Till now, the start of Punjab it was KL Rahul being the anchor and holding the innings from one end as long as he can and Mayank playing the shots from the word go and giving them momentum. When Mayank is not there, you have Gayle and Markram, and have opened in the format before. Despite these two players being present, Punjab opted to go with Mandeep Singh. Gayle should have opened and played the role of aggressor, that Mayank used to do."

The move to promote Mandeep Singh did not work out for the Punjab Kings as he was the first wicket to fall. He was trapped LBW by Krunal Pandya while attempting a paddle sweep after scoring just 15. Gayle, meanwhile, was caught in the deep off Kieron Pollard for just one.

DC should have scored 90-100 runs off other bowlers: Dasgupta

While assessing the afternoon encounter between Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, Dasgupta pointed out that the DC batsmen should have been more aggressive against other bowlers. Rishabh Pant's side were playing it safe with spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

DC scored 42 runs off the spin duo while losing a wicket in the process. Dasgupta believes the remaining 12 overs should have accounted for 90-100 runs for them to get to a competitive score on the Sharjah wicket. Dasgupta added:

"Pant had already said at the toss that be would be happy with 150 in the first innings. You have to consider that you have to face 8 overs of quality spin on a surface like this. So, you must try to get around 45 runs off those 2 bowlers and 90-100 runs off the rest. DC managed to score 42 against Narine and Chakravarthy, where I felt DC could have scored 5-7 runs more. The remaining 12 overs should have atleast brought 90-100 runs."

The Delhi Capitals fought hard to defend the meager total and put pressure on the KKR batting unit. Narine's late cameo, however, put an end to DC's fight as the two-time champions picked up two crucial points.

