IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after DC vs PBKS match (updated)

Shikhar Dhawan has overtaken Glenn Maxwell to become the new holder of the Orange Cap in IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals opener played a marvelous knock of 92 runs to help his team beat the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhawan now has 186 runs to his name in three innings. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw has climbed to eighth position after scoring 32 runs off 17 deliveries. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul has entered the top three, courtesy of his half-century against the Delhi Capitals.

Glenn Maxwell, Nitish Rana, AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav are the other batters in the Top 10 of the Orange Cap Leaderboard.

Harshal Patel to continues to top the IPL 2021 Purple Cap Leaderboard (Image courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While Glenn Maxwell lost his number one position on the Orange Cap list to Shikhar Dhawan, his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Harshal Patel continues to be at the helm of the Purple Cap list.

Avesh Khan inched closer to Patel by taking one wicket against the Punjab Kings. Arshdeep Singh claimed his fifth wicket last night versus Delhi, while Chris Woakes also touched the five-wicket mark in IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals climbed to second spot in the IPL 2021 standings with a win against the Punjab Kings

The Delhi Capitals have performed brilliantly in IPL 2021 under Rishabh Pant's captaincy. They recorded their second win of the competition last night in Mumbai. The Capitals will play their next match against the Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are in seventh position in the standings. They only have two points to their name in three matches. Punjab will now travel to Chennai, where they will battle Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon.