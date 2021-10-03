IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs SRH match (updated)

KL Rahul remained number one on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard after the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rahul, with 528 runs to his name in 12 innings, is most likely to win the Orange Cap in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

The game between KKR and SRH was a low-scoring encounter. SRH captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat first. However, his batters disappointed once again, managing only 115 runs in their 20 overs.

In reply, KKR scored 119/4 in 19.4 overs and added two more points to their kitty in IPL 2021. KKR's number three batter Rahul Tripathi attained ninth position in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings by scoring seven runs against SRH. Tripathi (356 runs) has seven runs more than RCB's Devdutt Padikkal (349 runs).

Rashid Khan climbed to number six in the IPL 202 Purple Cap standings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rashid Khan dismissed Rahul Tripathi in the match against KKR and attained sixth position on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard. Earlier in the game, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy took two wickets and reached seventh position in the standings.

There were no other changes in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Purple Cap standings after the KKR vs. SRH match.

Avesh Khan and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

Avesh Khan, one of two bowlers to have taken 20 wickets in IPL 2021, will take the field for the Delhi Capitals tomorrow. He will play against the Chennai Super Kings.

Avesh will face CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad, who holds the second rank on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard. It will be exciting to see who wins the battle between Avesh and Ruturaj.

