IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RR vs MI match (updated)

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma climbed to eighth position in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap standings after his 22-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Opening the innings for MI at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharma aggregated 22 runs off 13 deliveries to take his overall tally to 363 runs. The right-handed batter smashed one four and two sixes in tonight's Indian Premier League match.

Courtesy of his 22 runs, Rohit is now ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rahul Tripathi on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard.

Meanwhile, RR skipper Sanju Samson continues to hold the third place after a disappointing showing against the Mumbai Indians. The wicketkeeper-batter managed only three runs in Sharjah.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Jasprit Bumrah inched closer to the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled a superb spell of 2/14 against the Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. Bumrah has now overtaken Punjab Kings pacer Mohammad Shami on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard.

There were no other changes in the Top 10 of the Purple Cap standings. Harshal Patel is still the number one bowler, with 26 wickets in 12 matches.

Harshal Patel and Rashid Khan will be in action in IPL 2021 tomorrow

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel will take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow evening at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

It is Royal Challengers Bangalore's penultimate league stage match, and Harshal will be keen to take his wicket tally close to 30.

Also Read

Meanwhile, SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan will try to ensure his team ends their IPL 2021 campaign with some victories.

Khan has been the most successful bowler for Hyderabad this year, scalping 15 wickets in 12 matches. It will be exciting to see how he performs against the RCB batters.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar