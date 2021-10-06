"You will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell" - CSK captain MS Dhoni reveals his retirement plans 

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is in the twilight of his Indian Premier League career, but the wicket-keeper batsman has no plans to hang his boots this season. Dhoni recently assured fans that they will get to witness his farewell game from the stadium in Chennai.

The veteran interacted with the fans on Tuesday (October 5), during the 75th year celebration of India Cements. Dhoni revealed during the interaction that he hopes to play his last game in the cash-rich league in front of fans in Chennai.

Here is what the 40-year-old said regarding his farewell match:

"When it comes to farewell, you can still come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. So, you will still get that opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, you will come to see me in Chennai when I play my last game over there and I can meet the fans there."

MS Dhoni brought the curtains down on his stunning international career abruptly on August 15, 2020. However, as per his latest statement, fans will get the opportunity to relish his final game in the IPL from the stands at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have made a thumping comeback in the latest edition of the IPL after their disappointing stint last year. The three-time champions became the first team to seal a spot in the all-important playoffs in the 2021 edition.

However, Dhoni's batting woes are bound to worry CSK at the business end of the competition. The swashbuckling batter has managed to amass just 84 runs from 13 games so far in IPL 2021 and has an underwhelming strike rate of 97.67.

Dhoni will next be seen in action on Thursday, October 7, when CSK take on the Pubjab Kings in their final league fixture. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the afternoon contest between the two star-studded sides.

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Edited by Anantaajith Ra