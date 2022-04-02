"Ajinkya Rahane has thrown away his wicket twice" - Aakash Chopra says KKR could have had a better day with the bat

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters almost made a mess of a rather easy run chase in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

KKR bowled out PBKS for 137 runs after asking them to bat first. However, they were themselves reduced to a score of 51/4 at one stage before an unbroken 90-run partnership between Andre Russell and Sam Billings took them across the finish line.

Aakash Chopra reflected on KKR's run chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel. He said the following about Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane:

"Kolkata could have had a better day, let's be honest they had to play better. The start was not good. Venkatesh Iyer is not looking in great form and that's not great news. Ajinkya is looking in great form but he has thrown away his wicket twice."

The former KKR player highlighted that Rahane has flattered to deceive, having been dismissed after playing a couple of glorious shots. Chopra elaborated:

"Looking a million dollars but then gets out. He scored 44 runs in the first match but after that, 12 and 9 - that's not right. He hit two or three very good fours. Venkatesh hits and finds a fielder off Odean Smith's bowling."

Rahane scored all 12 of his runs in boundaries. He tried to drive Kagiso Rabada on the up, only to get an outside edge to be caught by Odean Smith at short third man.

"Shreyas Iyer has some issue with leg-spinners" - Aakash Chopra on the KKR skipper's dismissal

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed while playing an extravagant shot [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shreyas Iyer's urge to dominate the leg-spinners is contributing to his dismissals. He explained:

"Shreyas Iyer has some issue with leg-spinners, he wants to hit a six as soon as he sees the ball, the ball went straight up in the air, he was dismissed for the fourth or fifth time by Rahul Chahar and was dismissed by Hasaranga in the last match. He is too good a player to play shots like these and get out. Shreyas - you have got to get your act together."

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



15 Balls | 7 Runs | 3 Dismissals



Data:



Poor overall record vs Leg-spinners as well.



#KKRvPBKS Shreyas Iyer vs Rahul Chahar in the IPL:15 Balls | 7 Runs | 3 DismissalsData: @stat_doctor Poor overall record vs Leg-spinners as well. Shreyas Iyer vs Rahul Chahar in the IPL:15 Balls | 7 Runs | 3 DismissalsData: @stat_doctor Poor overall record vs Leg-spinners as well.#KKRvPBKS

While expecting a little more application from Nitish Rana, the reputed commentator concluded by stating that the Russell-Billings partnership saved the day for KKR. Chopra observed:

"The wickets kept falling regularly. Nitish Rana gets hit on the pad right in front - it is three matches now, you have to apply yourself a little more. They were lucky that Andre Russell and Sam Billings got together and then the way they hit - when Andre Russell comes in form, Andre in, ball out."

Russell smoked an unbeaten 70 off just 31 balls. Billings played the supporting act to perfection at the other end, predominantly looking to give the strike to the big-hitting Jamaican during his unbeaten 24-run effort.

Edited by Sai Krishna

