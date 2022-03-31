"He has justified his price tag" - Aakash Chopra says Wanindu Hasaranga's dismissal of Shreyas Iyer was the 'game-changer' for RCB vs KKR

Aakash Chopra has lauded Wanindu Hasaranga's game-changing performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2022 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

RCB acquired Hasaranga for a whopping ₹10.75 crores at the IPL 2022 Auction. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner, who picked up just one wicket in RCB's first match against the Punjab Kings, ran through KKR's batting order in yesterday's encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Hasaranga repaid the faith shown in him by RCB with his Player of the Match performance against KKR. He elaborated:

"RCB bought Wanindu Hasaranga for such a huge amount. He has justified his price tag. RCB had the desire to get two points in their kitty and he took four wickets. He was also on a hat-trick. He bowled extremely well, was absolutely on the spot."

While acknowledging that the conditions were more favorable for spin bowling in the first innings, the former KKR player pointed out that Hasaranga still deserves all the credit. Chopra observed:

"Sometimes you also feel that a leg-spinner looks different when you bowl first. But when it comes to the second innings, Varun Chakravarthy looks different. But let's not take anything away from Wanindu Hasaranga."

The DY Patil Stadium surface became extremely dewy in the second innings. Varun Chakravarthy, in particular, struggled with the wet ball and failed to find the right length.

"The story changed suddenly" - Aakash Chopra on Wanindu Hasaranga's dismissal of Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed while playing a big shot against Wanindu Hasaranga [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also picked Shreyas Iyer as the most crucial of Hasaranga's four scalps. He reasoned:

"He conceded just 20 runs in his four overs, picked up four wickets and in that Shreyas Iyer's wicket, I think that was the game-changer. When he took that wicket, the story changed suddenly."

The 44-year-old added that Hasaranga had dispelled his notion that spinners were unlikely to be the game-changers in the encounter. Chopra stated:

"The fast bowlers were already taking wickets, they (RCB) had gotten off to a good start. You had dismissed Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Ajinkya Rahane - you were getting everyone out with bouncers but I felt spin to win might not be possible but it happened."

Aakash Chopra also had a word of praise for Harshal Patel for bowling two maiden overs. The wily seamer conceded just 11 runs in his four-over spell and snared two wickets in the process.

