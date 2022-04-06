"Maybe ugly but let me be there till the end" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals' batting effort against RCB

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jos Buttler for gritting it out in the middle and not throwing away his wicket during the Rajasthan Royals (RR) innings in last night's IPL 2022 encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Buttler was slightly circumspect at the start of his innings, but ended up scoring an unbeaten 70 off just 47 balls. His knock helped RR set a 170-run target for RCB, who chased it down in the last over with four wickets in hand.

While reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' batting innings in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Buttler's knock was a lesson for everyone. He explained:

"It took him (Buttler) a long time but he stood there. A couple of catches were dropped of course, one was easy, but he stood there till the end, maybe ugly but let me be there till the end, let me see what happens in the end. He gave a huge lesson to all of us."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Buttler's knock was an illustration of how a batter has to start from scratch in every innings. Chopra elaborated:

"He had scored a century in the last match but here the ball was not hitting the middle of his bat. And then you come to know what a game this is, you have to start at zero every day and you are only as good as your last innings."

Buttler scored 43 runs off the first 40 deliveries he faced in yesterday's encounter. He then clubbed four sixes in the last couple of overs of the Rajasthan Royals innings as his final 27 runs came off just seven balls.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal wasted one more opportunity" - Aakash Chopra on the other Rajasthan Royals batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal was castled by David Willey [P/C: iplt20.com]

While observing that Yashasvi Jaiswal frittered away another chance, Aakash Chopra praised Devdutt Padikkal for playing an attacking knock. He observed:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal wasted one more opportunity at the start. David Willey goes through the gap and hits his stump. Devdutt Padikkal was playing well, actually he was the aggressor."

Chopra had the following to say about Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer's stints in the middle:

"When Devdutt Padikkal got out, Sanju Samson came and Wanindu Hasaranga has kept Sanju Samson in his pocket, that you will come and I will dismiss you. Shimron Hetmyer hit a few slogs in the end, his bat was also not striking the ball well but the last three-four overs, there was a no-ball and then sixes were hit. Overall, they took you to a fighting score."

Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Samson for the fourth time in T20 cricket, with the Rajasthan Royals skipper having scored just eight runs to date against the leg-spinner.

Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 42 off 31 deliveries and stitched together an 83-run partnership with Buttler to take the Rajasthan Royals to a reasonable score.

Edited by Sai Krishna

