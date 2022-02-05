"He will be like No.1 or No.2" - Aakash Chopra feels Avesh Khan will be one of the most expensive uncapped Indians at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra feels Avesh Khan could be the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Avesh is part of the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies. He might not remain an uncapped player at the time of the auction if he plays in any of the three ODIs against the Windies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra picked the likely most expensive uncapped Indians at the upcoming mega auction. He said the following about Avesh Khan:

"I won't be surprised if he [Avesh] is the most expensive. He will be like No. 1 or No. 2, he will be that expensive. He has been bowling fantastically well, has been in and around the Indian team."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the Madhya Pradesh speedster is a complete package as a bowler. Chopra explained:

"He is tall and gets extra bounce. He has the pace, it is not that he bowls at 130 kph, he touches 140. He can bowl both with the new and the old ball, he can bowl in different phases."

Aakash Chopra concluded by predicting a rosy future for the former Delhi Capitals pacer. He observed:

"He has a good yorker, he has a good slower one. The best thing is that he has a very good temperament and he has a bright future. So present looks good and future looks perfect."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Avesh Khan made his IPL debut in 2017, played just 9 matches in 4 seasons and his career took off through the 2021 season with 24 wickets including Virat, Rohit, Dhoni, Pooran, Bairstow, Gill, Hardik Ruturaj - one of the Indian pacers to watch in the auction. Avesh Khan made his IPL debut in 2017, played just 9 matches in 4 seasons and his career took off through the 2021 season with 24 wickets including Virat, Rohit, Dhoni, Pooran, Bairstow, Gill, Hardik Ruturaj - one of the Indian pacers to watch in the auction.

Avesh Khan was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. His 24 scalps in the tournament were only behind Harshal Patel's 32. Avesh also had an impressive economy rate of 7.37.

"There could be a fight between Shahrukh Khan and Avesh Khan" - Aakash Chopra

Shahrukh Khan was not retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons there could be a close contest between Shahrukh Khan and Avesh Khan to be the most expensive uncapped Indian. He said the following about the former Punjab Kings player:

"Shahrukh Khan in my opinion is going to be one of the most expensive uncapped Indian players at this auction. There could be a fight between him and Avesh. The skillsets he brings, he bats lower down the order and I feel a lot of teams will bid huge bucks for that skillset."

Shahrukh did not enjoy great success for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 and was not retained by the franchise. However, his stocks have risen following his exploits for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

