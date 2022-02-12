"Quantity is more but not the quality" - Aakash Chopra names the leg-spinners who will be very expensive at the IPL 2022 Auction

Aakash Chopra feels there is a lack of quality options amongst leg-spinners at the IPL 2022 Auction and only a few of them will be hot picks.

Leg-spinners are generally considered prized assets in any T20 side. While they can prove expensive at times, they are preferred over finger spinners because of their wicket-taking abilities.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on some of the likely trends at the mega auction. He said the following about leg-spinners:

"There will be a lot of fights over leg-spinners. There are plenty of leg-spinners, the quantity is more but not the quality. I see the quality in just three or four and most of the money will go in that only. That's the trend we will notice."

The former India cricketer picked four leg-spinners who will be most sought after at the auction. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Barring KKR almost everyone needs a leg-spinner. The leg-spinners who will be sold expensive - Yuzi Chahal, the most expensive spinner. Rahul Chahar can be at No. 2. At No. 3, I am seeing Hasaranga and Adam Zampa at No. 4 and that's it."

Kuldeep Yadav has spent the majority of the last couple of seasons of the IPL on the sidelines. However, he gave a decent account of himself in the final ODI against the West Indies and could also be in the franchises' thoughts.

"It is said that talent meets opportunity" - Aakash Chopra on the uncapped players who might be expensive

Shahrukh Khan is likely to strike gold at the IPL 2022 Auction

While acknowledging that the IPL presents a great opportunity for the youngsters, Aakash Chopra believes only very few uncapped players will be in huge demand. He said:

"It is said that talent meets opportunity, that is what IPL is all about. It is definitely the case, if we see here the entire Under-19 team has come. But I feel there will be only two uncapped Indians who will be very expensive and one uncapped overseas player who will be expensive."

The reputed commentator concluded by naming some uncapped players who might draw big bucks. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Shahrukh Khan and Avesh Khan will be expensive. I am keeping Shivam Mavi also in this list. Kartik Tyagi will also be expensive although their names are going to come slightly late, so I had held them back. People may go slightly aggressive for Dewald Brevis."

"Shahrukh Khan will be the most expensive uncapped Indian at the IPL 2022 Mega auction." - Aakash Chopra

Avesh Khan is likely to garner a lot of attention after his exploits for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Shahrukh Khan, who did not have a great IPL 2021, has grown in stature since, considering his exploits for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket.

