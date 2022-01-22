IPL 2022: "Kem cho Ahmedabad" - Captain Hardik Pandya's message for fans of the new team

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has sent out a message to fans of the Ahmedabad IPL team, of which he has been named captain. Pandya took to his official Instagram handle to convey the same.

Captioning his post "Kem cho Ahmedabad," Hardik Pandya communicated his excitement at the beginning of a new journey. Pandya also expressed gratitude to the owners of the franchise as well as the management for the faith shown in him while appointing him as captain of the side.

Pandya said:

"Super excited to start this new journey in the new IPL team Ahmedabad. Just wanted to take this opportunity to thank the owners, the management for putting their faith in me as the captain of this team. It's a new era for us and I'm excited (for) what lies ahead. What I can promise you is this team will always fight and give their all."

Team Ahmedabad pick Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Apart from Hardik Pandya, the CVC Capital-owned Ahmedabad franchise has picked Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. While Rashid has been picked for a sum of INR 15 crore, the same as Pandya, Gill will be paid a sum of INR 8 crore.

In the same video posted by Pandya, he extended a warm welcome to Rashid and Gill.

"A big welcome to Rashid and Shubman as well, two players I know extremely well and bring a lot to the table", said Pandya.

Team Ahmedabad will now enter the IPL 2022 auction with a purse of INR 52 crore. The franchise has appointed former England wicket-keeper Vikram Solanki as team director, while Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten are the head coach and assistant coach respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

Team Lucknow, the other new entrant, has appointed KL Rahul as its captain for IPL 2022. Apart from Rahul, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi are the other picks made by the Lucknow franchise.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Which team has made the better draft picks ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction? Team Ahmedabad Team Lucknow 0 votes so far