IPL 2022: "Walking down the pitch side" - CSK share first visuals of Robin Uthappa in training camp

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shared the first visual of batter Robin Uthappa at their preparatory camp in Surat ahead of IPL 2022. The reigning champions took to their official Twitter handle to share a video of the same.

Uthappa, who turned out for CSK in IPL 2021, joined the team's hotel in Surat. The former Karnataka batter, who now represents Kerala now in domestic cricket, hit the nets in Surat on Wednesday (March 9).

Uthappa was seen practicing his famed 'walk down the pitch' stroke with fielding coach Rajiv Kumar. The franchise captioned the post:

"'Walking down' the pitch side with Robin Uthappa"

Take a look at the same below:

Uthappa too, reacted to the same with the caption:

"Warming up for IPL 2022! Let's go #WhistlePodu"

CSK kickstarted their training camp at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on March 6. A number of Indian players, including skipper MS Dhoni, have begun their preparations in full swing ahead of IPL 2022.

Robin Uthappa was re-signed by CSK at the IPL 2022 Auction

At the IPL 2022 Auction, CSK raised the paddle for Robin Uthappa and reacquired him for his base price of ₹ 2 crore. Uthappa represented the Chennai-based franchise last season. He was then acquired from Rajasthan Royals (RR) via a trade.

Uthappa played four games in the 2021 season, but turned in invaluable contributions in the playoffs. He struck a 44-ball 63 in Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC). He then contributed a fluent 15-ball 31 in the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both knocks went a long way in helping CSK clinch their fourth IPL title.

He turned out for Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020-21, playing two games in November. He hasn't had any competitive cricket under his belt since then. But he will have a big role to play should CSK defend their title successfully.

The Super Kings and KKR will lock horns in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

