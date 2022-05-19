"He applied his brain that he does not have to hit" - Harbhajan Singh lauds KL Rahul's knock in LSG-KKR IPL 2022 encounter

Harbhajan Singh has lauded KL Rahul for playing second fiddle to Quinton de Kock in Wednesday's (May 18) IPL 2022 clash between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rahul scored a sedate unbeaten 68 off 51 balls, a knock studded with three fours and four sixes. However, De Kock took the attack to the KKR bowlers from the other end as the LSG openers stitched together an unbroken 210-run partnership.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh was asked about KL Rahul's knock. He responded:

"He (Rahul) is a player of a different level. He applied his brain that he does not have to hit because an explosive knock was coming from the other end. He understood today that his role was to give Quinton the strike and he gave him the strike regularly."

The former India spinner added that Rahul played as per the demands of the situation. Harbhajan explained:

"When Quinton was not hitting, he also hit sixes in between. But when Quinton started hitting, he took singles and allowed him to play. He is a mature player. Both players complemented each other."

Harbhajan pointed out that Rahul ensured that a wicket did not fall when De Kock was going ballistic at the other end. He elaborated:

"When you start hitting from both ends, at times you lose a wicket. He hit only when it was required, else he gave the strike and watched the show from the other end, that you hit, it is your day."

Rahul and De Kock's 210-run stand is the highest opening partnership in IPL history. They surpassed the previous record of 185 runs, held by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

"He is an extremely special player" - Harbhajan Singh on KL Rahul being back amongst the runs

KL Rahul scored his third fifty in IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Harbhajan added that KL Rahul knows how to be back amongst the runs after a few low scores. He observed:

"His stature is huge, he is an extremely special player. He knows very well how to come in form. You will only come in form when you spend time at the crease. He doesn't play unconventional shots, he plays cricketing shots, his basics are good and he sticks to them."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by stating that Rahul's reliance on conventional shots stands him in good stead. Harbhajan explained:

"He runs the game with singles and doubles and when he opens his arms, he does not have any difficulties in hitting the fours and sixes because he plays cricketing shots. I am so happy that the need for runs from him was fulfilled."

KL Rahul (537 runs) is currently second in the Orange Cap race in IPL 2022. He trails Jos Buttler (627 runs) by 90 runs, with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) also yet to play their final league stage fixture.

