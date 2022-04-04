IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan move into top 3 - Updated after Match 12 

The twelfth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. The new franchise bagged their second win in a row by a 12-run margin at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

The KL Rahul-led side were initially in a spot of bother after yet another poor showing in the powerplay with the bat. The skipper led from the front and registered his 50th fifty in the shortest format of the game while Deepak Hooda controlled the other end. Despite a minor slump in the death overs, LSG put up 169 in their 20 overs.

Meanwhile, SRH's new opening combination failed to deliver yet again. Tripathi led the charge in the middle overs but the team's chase was dented by a tight spell by Krunal Pandya, who also took two crucial wickets.

The Orange Army seemed to be cruising at one stage with Nicholas Pooran leading the charge. However, stellar death bowling from LSG changed the course of the match.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

LSG enter the top half of the table with a win over SRH.

With their second win in succession, LSG rose to the fifth spot in the points table. The 12-run margin also improved their net run rate slightly to 0.193.

SRH remain rooted to the bottom spot in the points table. However, given the rather slender margin of defeat when compared to their drubbing at the hands of RR, their net run rate has significantly improved to -1.825. Despite this improvement, they still hold the poorest net run rate out of all franchises.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda move into the top five (PC: IPLT20.com).

The match-saving efforts of KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda in the first innings see them rewarded with a place in the top five of the Orange Cap list.

Both batters now have two fifties under their belt. LSG captain KL Rahul seems to have found his rhythm following a first-ball duck in the season opener.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Avesh Khan registered figures of 4-24 (PC: IPLT20.com)

Avesh Khan shot up to the second spot in the race for the Purple Cap with a match-winning spell of 4-24 under his belt. The youngster picked up two wickets apiece in the powerplay and death overs to give LSG two crucial points.

His dismissal of Nicholas Pooran arguably changed the complexion of the game. Avesh Khan put another dent in the SRH's chase by dismissing Abdul Samad for a duck.

