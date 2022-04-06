IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Varma makes significant stride; Yadav remains at top - updated after Match 13 

The thirteenth match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led team endured their third defeat on the trot at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

A record cameo by Pat Cummins handed KKR a win by five wickets. The two-time champions chased 162 with four overs to spare following the Australian's quick-fire 14-ball fifty.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in



win by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare.



Scorecard - #TATAIPL Pat Cummins finishes things off in style!Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 deliveries. #KKR win by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare.Scorecard - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-14 #KKR vMI Pat Cummins finishes things off in style!Also brings up the joint fastest half-century in #TATAIPL off 14 deliveries.#KKR win by 5 wickets with 24 balls to spare.Scorecard - bit.ly/TATAIPL-2022-14 #KKRvMI #TATAIPL https://t.co/r5ahBcIWgR

After being sent into bat, MI struggled against the pace unit with the surface offering enough bounce and movement. A composed partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma, followed by an explosive cameo by Kieron Pollard at the end, helped MI post 161 on the board.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

KKR move to the top spot with their third win of the tournament.

With their second consecutive win and third overall, KKR have overtaken RR to claim the top spot in the table with six points. A blistering record-breaking innings by Pat Cummins, which enabled the side to finish the chase with four overs in hand, improved their net run rate. The margin of 1.102 is the second-highest among all the franchises.

Following their third defeat in a row, MI are now placed ninth in the table, just above SRH, who have a game in hand. The drubbing at the hands of the Shreyas Iyer-led side downgraded their net-run rate to -1.362, the second-lowest in the table.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan place themselves in the top ten (PC:IPLT20.com).

Ishan Kishan's pursuit for the Orange Cap was unsuccessful as he ended far behind Jos Buttler's tally of 205 runs after three matches. The wicket-keeper struggled with his 21-ball 14 run knock at the top of the order.

Tilak Varma's impressive start to his career continued with yet another composed innings. The 19-year-old proved to be a mainstay in the MI middle order with an unbeaten 27-ball 36, which puts him fourth on the Orange Cap list.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Umesh Yadav retains his place at the top of the pile (PC: IPLT20.com).

Umesh Yadav's reign at the top of the Purple Cap race continued with one more wicket added to his previous tally of eight. The right-arm pacer picked up the crucial wicket of Rohit Sharma to extend his lead by two wickets.

Yadav could have notched the tenth wicket of his campaign. However, he had a dropped catch by Ajinkya Rahane in his final over. Tymal Mills, who registered figures of 2-38 with the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell, moved to sixth position on the list.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar