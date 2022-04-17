IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Karthik storms into the top 10 - Updated after Match 27 

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. The Faf du Plessis-led side returned to winning ways with a 16-run win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After being put in to bat by Rishabh Pant, RCB endured yet another top-order collapse. The pair of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmad rescued the side again after they were reeling at 92-5 at one stage.

The duo recorded the third-highest partnership for the sixth wicket in the IPL. Their efforts propelled RCB to 189-5 in the first innings.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner took DC off to a stellar start in the powerplay once again. However, with Mitchell Marsh struggling and wickets collapsing in the second half of the innings, the Rishabh Pant-led fell short of the target.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

RCB and DC drift apart in the points table

The crucial win handed RCB two points, which puts them third in the points table just behind Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants. Their slender margin also improved their net run rate to 0.142.

However, DC's inconsistency continues to be a potent issue for them. Yet to string two wins in a row, the side have now slumped to eighth in the points table. They have a two-point cushion over the struggling Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the moment. DC have a net run rate of 0.219 after five matches

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Dinesh Karthik enters the top 10 (PC: IPLT20.com)

Dinesh Karthik's purple patch puts him in a bid for the Orange Cap. The in-form wicket-keeper batter entered the list of the top ten run-getters following an unbeaten knock that propelled his average to a staggering 197.

Current Orange Cap holder, Jos Buttler has a 37-run lead at the top of the pile after five matches under his belt.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav and Wanindu Hasaranga remain in the hunt

Despite a forgettable spell of 1-46, which included a rough final over, Kuldeep Yadav moved closer to Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 12 wickets. The left-armer claimed the wicket of the well-set Glenn Maxwell in the first innings.

Wanindu Hasaranga also took his wicket tally to 11 with a spell of 1-40. He picked up the crucial wicket of David Warner, which was arguably the turning point in the second innings.

Moreover, Khaleel Ahmed's impressive campaign continued with the contest at the Wankhede. Picking up the wicket of Faf du Plessis, the left-arm seamer registered figures of 1-36 for DC.

