IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: KL Rahul and Avesh Khan enter top two - Updated after Match 26 

The 26th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeat the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium, on Saturday.

The new franchise returned to winning ways by handing the five-time champions their sixth straight defeat this season. MI fell short by 18 runs to continue enduring their worst ever start to a season.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, MI were blown away by KL Rahul's third century in IPL cricket. The LSG captain scored his second century against Mumbai Indians and steered his team to a score of 199-4 in the first innings.

In reply, MI batsmen struggled in the chase and could only muster a couple of cameos. The constant fall of wickets and smart bowling by LSG sealed the Rohit Sharma-led side's spot at the bottom of the points for the near future.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table

MI are placed at the bottom of the points table

LSG joined fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the top of the table after becoming the second side to stack up four wins this season. The narrow margin of their victory only gave a slight nudge to their net run rate, which reads 0.296.

MI's horrid start to the season continued as they still have no points to their name. The side are on one of the worst losing streaks in the competition's history. Their net run rate takes yet another hit and currently is -1.048.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

KL Rahul climbed to the second spot (PC: IPLT20.com )

Marking his 100th appearance in the competition with a sublime century, KL Rahul made up for his two golden ducks earlier in the tournament.

Following an unbeaten 103 off 60 deliveries, the LSG captain overtook a slew of names to end up second on the leading run-getters list for this season. He is only behind current Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler.

The in-form Suryakumar Yadav, who has been among the runs ever since recovering from his finger injury, made it to the sixth spot. The flamboyant player reached the 200-run mark with only four matches under his belt.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Avesh Khan is now the leading wicket taker among pacers (PC: IPLT20.com)

Thanks to a potent spell of 3-30, which included the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Dewald Brevis, Avesh Khan took his wickets tally to 11 for this season. He is now tied with T Natarajan for the most wickets for a pacer in the tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal is still at the top of the pile with a match in hand. The leg-spinner has claimed 12 wickets in five matches to have a bright start in his journey with a new team.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat