IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Kuldeep regains second spot - Updated after Match 32 

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw the Delhi Capitals (DC) face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The fixture was slated to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune but was shifted following a COVID-19 outbreak in the DC camp.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Rishabh Pant-led side put on a potent bowling display. The spin trio of Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel played a huge part in the game, claiming six wickets between them. The bowling unit's efforts restricted PBKS to the lowest total in the tournament so far.

Chasing 116, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner grabbed the opportunity to improve their net run rate with both hands. The pair recorded 81 runs in the powerplay, which is the highest score in that phase of the game in this year's edition.

David Warner recorded his third fifty of the season as DC reached the target with over nine overs to spare.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

DC moved up to sixth in the points table.

After securing a win with 57 deliveries to spare, DC have received a huge boost in their net-run rate. The figure, which read 0.22 before the start of the fixture, jumped to 0.942 after the win.

DC's third consecutive win at the Brabourne also gave them two crucial points that put them in the mid-table conversation.

PBKS suffered their fourth defeat of the tournament and now occupies the eighth spot in the table. The heavy defeat also takes a toll on their net-run rate, which is now -0.562.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Livingstone and Shaw make their presence felt (PC: IPLT20.com).

Liam Livingstone could not add more to his run tally after being outfoxed by Axar Patel in the first innings. The Englishman could only score two runs off three deliveries.

Prithvi Shaw broke into the top ten run-getters list following an explosive knock. The opening batter scored 41 off 20 deliveries to help DC chase down the score with plenty of overs to spare.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav regained his second spot (PC:IPLT20.com)

Kuldeep Yadav remains in the hunt for an Orange Cap with yet another brilliant outing for his new franchise. The left-arm spinner registered figures of 2-24, claiming the wickets of Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis. He was well aided by his spin entourage of Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav.

Khaleel Ahmed reached double figures in his wickets tally following a very tight spell. His 2-21 off four overs, included crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan. The left-arm pacer is now sixth on the Purple Cap list.

