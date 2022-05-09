IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma remain in the top 10 

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 took place between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, May 8. The Shreyas Iyer-led side secured a 52-run victory at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

After being put in to bat by Rohit Sharma, KKR put on a fifty-run opening stand for the first time this tournament. However, a stellar five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah led to a rather poor outing in the final ten overs of the first innings.

With barely any contribution with the bat after the top three, KKR stumbled to 165-8 after 20 overs.

MI's chase started off on a poor note following Rohit Sharma's controversial dismissal. Ishan Kishan scored a gritty half-century but was short of partners. Kieron Pollard's finishing woes persisted as MI finished well below the target with a score of 113 and failed to register their third win in succession.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

KKR climb to the seventh place after having played an extra match

KKR kept their hopes for a playoff spot alive with a vital win. They now move into the seventh spot in the points table after having played 12 matches. Their massive margin of win also helps their net-run rate, which reads at -0.057.

MI remain rooted to the bottom of the points table after registering their ninth loss of the campaign. With a playoff spot out of contention, the five-time winners have four points to their name with a net run rate of -0.894, which is also the least out of all the franchises.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma continue to make their presence on the list despite poor scores tonight (PC: IPLT20.com)

Shreyas Iyer is the third highest run-scorer among captains in the ongoing tournament. He has 336 runs in 12 matches at an average of 30.55. After scoring just six runs off eight deliveries, he failed to break into the top-five on the Orange Cap list and found himself placed seventh.

Scoring just 117 while chasing, Tilak Varma was not among the runs following a soft dismissal. Adding just six runs to his run tally from before, he is now ranked eighth on the list with 334 runs after 11 matches.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Umesh Yadav remains rooted at the eighth position (PC: IPLT20.com)

After missing out on the playing XI tonight, Umesh Yadav remained in eighth spot on the Purple Cap list with 15 wickets to his name after 10 matches. KKR did not miss the right-arm bowler as the overseas pace bowling unit claimed six wickets amongst them.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Yuzvendra Chahal remains atop the wicket-taking list with 22 wickets in the campaign so far.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Puranjay Dixit