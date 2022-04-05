×
Create
Notifications

"That is what I truly believe is going to help us win this competition" - Faf du Plessis outlines the importance of belief ahead of match against RR in IPL 2022

RCB will take on RR later tonight at the Wankhede Stadium (PC: RCB Twitter)
RCB will take on RR later tonight at the Wankhede Stadium (PC: RCB Twitter)
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 11:22 AM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis issued a rallying pep talk ahead of their contest against the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Proteas star spoke about the importance of believing in themselves and their teammates.

RCB have had a mixed start to the campaign with one win and one loss under their belt so far. After opening the season with a defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the three-time finalists followed it up with a hard-fought win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Faf’s pep talk to the team, Mike’s assessment, Willey’s team song assignment, Harshal on facing old friend Yuzi, Maxi’s availability and much more, as we preview the #RRVRCB game on @kreditbee presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB https://t.co/rRFAu5PGGn

Asserting that setbacks should not hinder belief within the self, Faf du Plessis told his teammates:

"If we lose someone like a Virat Kohli early or anybody else, it is going to do nothing to our belief within ourselves. Because that is what I truly believe is going to help up win this competition."

Du Plessis urged his players to retain belief in the players who will play their roles later on. He added:

"As a dressing room, it is always having that belief in whoever else is coming. Everyone should play their part to get us across the line so we don't rely on one big superstar to win us the trophy."

RCB have often lacked complete team performances over the years, which has often led to an imbalance in the team. With one of their most balanced units in recent years, the franchise are on the lookout for their first title under the leadership of du Plessis.

Faf du Plessis is in the hunt for the Orange Cap

The former South Africa captain made a memorable start to his new franchise with the bat last week. He scored a stellar 88, but suffered defeat in his first game as captain.

Despite a failure in the second game against KKR, Faf du Plessis remains in the hunt for the Orange Cap. He is currently eighth on the list with a game in hand over many of those ahead of him.

A Royal Battle is on our hands and this is going to be nothing short of entertaining! 🤩🙌🏻Gear up, 12th Man Army, it’s time to cheer for our boys loud and proud! 🥳#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RRvRCB https://t.co/ep6y8Oxo7U
Also Read Article Continues below

He will be hoping for a spirited team performance when RCB take on RR, similar to the one his players put up against KKR for their first points of the season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी