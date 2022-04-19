"We have got a diamond!" - Fans go berserk as Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick sinks KKR in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his maiden IPL hat-trick as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended up winning the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in thrilling fashion by seven runs.

KKR were coasting to victory with Shreyas Iyer at the crease. Chahal was taken to the cleaners in his first three overs as he conceded 38 runs. However, he once again proved why he is arguably the best leg-spinner in the country at the moment by turning the game on its head in his final over.

Yuzvendra Chahal gave away just two runs and picked up four wickets, as that 17th over completely changed the game. Fans on Twitter were absolutely thrilled to see Chahal keep on delivering under pressure and hailed him for his sensational hat-trick. Here are some of the reactions:

KSR @KShriniwasRao Not rubbing this in but I still can't believe RCB let Yuzi Chahal go. Not rubbing this in but I still can't believe RCB let Yuzi Chahal go.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi What a #TATAIPL2022 game. So many guys played a part; Butler, Chahal, Shreyas, Finch,Obed McCoy on debut. Brilliant action. Well played everyone. What a #TATAIPL2022 game. So many guys played a part; Butler, Chahal, Shreyas, Finch,Obed McCoy on debut. Brilliant action. Well played everyone.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill YUZI CHAHAL.



WHAT A BOWLER. WHAT A PERFORMANCE.



Has turned the match on it's head when it looked like his team might lose with an over to spare. Easily India's best T20 spinner at the moment. Maybe in Top 3 in the world as well! YUZI CHAHAL.WHAT A BOWLER. WHAT A PERFORMANCE.Has turned the match on it's head when it looked like his team might lose with an over to spare. Easily India's best T20 spinner at the moment. Maybe in Top 3 in the world as well!

Manya @CSKian716 Samson, today is the day to say "Chahal is the greatest Indian leg-spinner ever currently". Samson, today is the day to say "Chahal is the greatest Indian leg-spinner ever currently".

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏼 Congratulations 🏽 #RRvKKR #IPL2022 Bowling the 17th over with game on the line, after being hit for runs in your first 3 overs and then to return with a 2-run-4-wicket over including a hat-trick! Lion hearted stuff @yuzi_chahal 🏼 Congratulations @rajasthanroyals Bowling the 17th over with game on the line, after being hit for runs in your first 3 overs and then to return with a 2-run-4-wicket over including a hat-trick! Lion hearted stuff @yuzi_chahal 🙌🏼 Congratulations @rajasthanroyals 👏🏽 #RRvKKR #IPL2022

Crikipidea @crikipidea



Don't also forget the top notch 14th over by



The spin twins do it for RR again! A night to remember for @yuzi_chahal . 5-40 and a hat trick. What a star.Don't also forget the top notch 14th over by @ashwinravi99 , a 4-run over including an absolute beauty to get rid of Dre Russ for a first ball duck.The spin twins do it for RR again! @rajasthanroyals A night to remember for @yuzi_chahal. 5-40 and a hat trick. What a star. Don't also forget the top notch 14th over by @ashwinravi99, a 4-run over including an absolute beauty to get rid of Dre Russ for a first ball duck.The spin twins do it for RR again! @rajasthanroyals https://t.co/t9Crb3WJjw

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian Chahal is back. Kuldeep is back.

Bhuvi back to bowling his best.

Hardik back to bowling 140+.

Bumrah is still Bumrah.



Time to get the band back together. Chahal is back. Kuldeep is back.Bhuvi back to bowling his best.Hardik back to bowling 140+.Bumrah is still Bumrah. Time to get the band back together.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#RRvKKR After getting tonked for 39 runs in 3 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal ends up a hat-trick and figures of 5-40. His first 5-fer in the IPL. After getting tonked for 39 runs in 3 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal ends up a hat-trick and figures of 5-40. His first 5-fer in the IPL. #RRvKKR

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



- Leading wicket-taker

- Nearly took two hat-tricks

- Eco of 7.3

- Avg of 10.4



#RRvKKR #IPL2022 Yuzvendra Chahal went for just INR 6.5 crore in the auction. Mumbai Indians bid for him till 6.25 cr and let it go. RCB never bid for him (after apparently telling him they would)- Leading wicket-taker- Nearly took two hat-tricks- Eco of 7.3- Avg of 10.4 Yuzvendra Chahal went for just INR 6.5 crore in the auction. Mumbai Indians bid for him till 6.25 cr and let it go. RCB never bid for him (after apparently telling him they would)- Leading wicket-taker- Nearly took two hat-tricks- Eco of 7.3- Avg of 10.4#RRvKKR #IPL2022

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



4-0-22-3

4-0-26-2

4-0-15-2

4-0-41-4

4-0-32-1

4-0-40-5



Rajasthan Royals got Chahal for 6.5 crore in the auction. Yuzi Chahal in #IPL2022 4-0-22-34-0-26-24-0-15-24-0-41-44-0-32-14-0-40-5Rajasthan Royals got Chahal for 6.5 crore in the auction. Yuzi Chahal in #IPL2022:4-0-22-34-0-26-24-0-15-24-0-41-44-0-32-14-0-40-5Rajasthan Royals got Chahal for 6.5 crore in the auction. https://t.co/FEPCigs8eO

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Two weeks ago, Karun Nair dropped Yuzvendra Chahal on a hat-trick chance. Sanju Samson holds on this time. Five-for, purple cap holder by a mile, not retained, not picked up pre auction either. #IPL2022 Two weeks ago, Karun Nair dropped Yuzvendra Chahal on a hat-trick chance. Sanju Samson holds on this time. Five-for, purple cap holder by a mile, not retained, not picked up pre auction either. #IPL2022

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 . We’ve got a diamond in the form of Chahal, thank you RCB We’ve got a diamond in the form of Chahal, thank you RCB❤️.

Crikipidea @crikipidea



picked him and he's done exactly what he said. What a star! @ashwinravi99 @yuzi_chahal



#IPL #RRvKKR Chahal said, 'Yaaru venum na edunga, naa paathu panni tharen'! (Let me be picked by whoever that wants me, I'll give them my best) @rajasthanroyals picked him and he's done exactly what he said. What a star! Chahal said, 'Yaaru venum na edunga, naa paathu panni tharen'! (Let me be picked by whoever that wants me, I'll give them my best)@rajasthanroyals picked him and he's done exactly what he said. What a star! ⭐ @ashwinravi99 @yuzi_chahal#IPL #RRvKKR https://t.co/FRy4n22a17

Prithvi @Puneite_ Our Omprakash Mishra dismissed Warner in last game and Brevis in the MI match. Those 2 wkts sealed those 2 games. The pain of letting go Chahal will never go, but its somewhat diluted. Our Omprakash Mishra dismissed Warner in last game and Brevis in the MI match. Those 2 wkts sealed those 2 games. The pain of letting go Chahal will never go, but its somewhat diluted.

Udit @udit_buch Finally Chahal has a hat-trick, Karun Nair will be relieved Finally Chahal has a hat-trick, Karun Nair will be relieved

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Win or loss you just admire tricks played by yuzi Chahal. #championbowler Win or loss you just admire tricks played by yuzi Chahal. #championbowler

Kris Srikkanth @KrisSrikkanth What a match! An amazing knock by @ShreyasIyer15 so close yet so far! What an over by @yuzi_chahal on the 17th to change the game in just 4 deliveries and that to with a hat trick! Don't think any amount of runs is safe at brabourne this IPL! #RRvKKR What a match! An amazing knock by @ShreyasIyer15 so close yet so far! What an over by @yuzi_chahal on the 17th to change the game in just 4 deliveries and that to with a hat trick! Don't think any amount of runs is safe at brabourne this IPL! #RRvKKR

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh Excellent from Chahal to do all the drama on the off side and slip one in straight to Shreyas. It’s just so wily, what we have come to expect from Chahal. The spin duo has turned another game on its head. Excellent from Chahal to do all the drama on the off side and slip one in straight to Shreyas. It’s just so wily, what we have come to expect from Chahal. The spin duo has turned another game on its head.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 Hattrick for Yuzi chahal. 4 wickets in his last over. Surely the game changer. Still can't believe he wasn't the part of 2021 T20 world cup Hattrick for Yuzi chahal. 4 wickets in his last over. Surely the game changer. Still can't believe he wasn't the part of 2021 T20 world cup 😭 https://t.co/y596g0GLAv

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep They tried so hard to shield Pat against spin and I thought it was ridiculous because Pat has good game sense to not go after spin at that stage and simply play out Chahal, but how good Chahal, got Cummins out of first ball. They tried so hard to shield Pat against spin and I thought it was ridiculous because Pat has good game sense to not go after spin at that stage and simply play out Chahal, but how good Chahal, got Cummins out of first ball.

Prasanna @prasannalara Unbelievable bowling this from @yuzi_chahal and even better celebration after the well deserved hattrick #ClassAct Unbelievable bowling this from @yuzi_chahal and even better celebration after the well deserved hattrick #ClassAct

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket



That ball from Ashwin to get out Russell and then the phenomenal dream over from Yuzi just goes on to prove what a force they are to reckon with. Others teams allowing RR to get both Ashwin & Chahal at the auction was a CRIME knowing they would create a havoc together.That ball from Ashwin to get out Russell and then the phenomenal dream over from Yuzi just goes on to prove what a force they are to reckon with. #IPL2022 Others teams allowing RR to get both Ashwin & Chahal at the auction was a CRIME knowing they would create a havoc together.That ball from Ashwin to get out Russell and then the phenomenal dream over from Yuzi just goes on to prove what a force they are to reckon with. #IPL2022

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 If you’re telling me RCB haven’t regretted not retaining Chahal, you’re lying. If you’re telling me RCB haven’t regretted not retaining Chahal, you’re lying.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals "I knew in my mind that I have to take wickets in this over (hat-trick over) and that's the only way the game would change." - Yuzvendra Chahal "I knew in my mind that I have to take wickets in this over (hat-trick over) and that's the only way the game would change." - Yuzvendra Chahal https://t.co/LY0Lp65ehd

Shilajit @ShilajitIsHere



#KKRvsRR #IPL Cummins becomes the hattrick victims for both Kuldeep and Chahal 🙂 Cummins becomes the hattrick victims for both Kuldeep and Chahal 🙂#KKRvsRR #IPL

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 @ps26_11 And they didn't selected Chahal for T20WC. Never forget And they didn't selected Chahal for T20WC. Never forget

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Yuzvendra Chahal after conceding 17 runs in his first over:



1,1,WD,1,1,1,1,0,4,6,3,1,W,W,0,1,WD,W,W,W - 5/23.



- A match to remember for Chahal, what a bowler. Yuzvendra Chahal after conceding 17 runs in his first over:1,1,WD,1,1,1,1,0,4,6,3,1,W,W,0,1,WD,W,W,W - 5/23.- A match to remember for Chahal, what a bowler. https://t.co/fNC7CaECix

Marwah Khan @MarwahKhan64

#IPL A reminder that India went for T20 WC without YUZI CHAHAL A reminder that India went for T20 WC without YUZI CHAHAL😭#IPL

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Kept delaying Cummins' arrival to save him from facing Chahal's last over and they lost three wickets in the process to him Kept delaying Cummins' arrival to save him from facing Chahal's last over and they lost three wickets in the process to him

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Looked at Yuzi Chahal's wife reactions when Yuzi Chahal picked a Hat-trick. Looked at Yuzi Chahal's wife reactions when Yuzi Chahal picked a Hat-trick. https://t.co/4F2kUgSXqB

Yuzvendra Chahal derailed KKR's chase with a fantastic 5/40

Chasing 217 was a tall ask and KKR got off to the worst possible start. Opener Aaron Finch would consider himself responsible for the unfortunate run-out of Sunil Narine, who was sent out to take advantage of the powerplay.

However, skipper Shreyas Iyer came out to bat with great intent and took the attack to the RR bowlers. Finch too gradually found his mojo and runs started flowing from both ends. The Australian white-ball captain brought up a much-needed half-century, but perished soon after.

Nitish Rana came out all guns blazing and while he and Shreyas were at the crease, KKR looked favorites to take the two points. This is where Yuzvendra Chahal decided to turn the game. Despite being hit for a six, Chahal enticed Rana to go for it once again and the latter was caught at long on.

RR came roaring back into the game when Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up the dangerous Andre Russell on the very first ball he faced. But until Shreyas Iyer was there at the crease, KKR still had their noses in front.

With 40 required off the final four overs and six wickets in hand, it was definitely KKR's game to lose. However, Chahal once again spun his web and broke the back of KKR's run-chase.

The leggie picked up the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer first and then dismissed Shreyas, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins to get his maiden IPL hat-trick. Umesh Yadav smashed 20 runs off Trent Boult's over and it still looked like KKR could get over the line.

But debutant Obed McCoy held his nerves and picked up two wickets in the final over to rattle KKR for 210. Shreyas Iyer and his men will rue their shot selection, especially when Yuzvendra Chahal had just one over remaining.

