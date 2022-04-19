"We have got a diamond!" - Fans go berserk as Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick sinks KKR in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his maiden IPL hat-trick as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ended up winning the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in thrilling fashion by seven runs.
KKR were coasting to victory with Shreyas Iyer at the crease. Chahal was taken to the cleaners in his first three overs as he conceded 38 runs. However, he once again proved why he is arguably the best leg-spinner in the country at the moment by turning the game on its head in his final over.
Yuzvendra Chahal gave away just two runs and picked up four wickets, as that 17th over completely changed the game. Fans on Twitter were absolutely thrilled to see Chahal keep on delivering under pressure and hailed him for his sensational hat-trick. Here are some of the reactions:
Yuzvendra Chahal derailed KKR's chase with a fantastic 5/40
Chasing 217 was a tall ask and KKR got off to the worst possible start. Opener Aaron Finch would consider himself responsible for the unfortunate run-out of Sunil Narine, who was sent out to take advantage of the powerplay.
However, skipper Shreyas Iyer came out to bat with great intent and took the attack to the RR bowlers. Finch too gradually found his mojo and runs started flowing from both ends. The Australian white-ball captain brought up a much-needed half-century, but perished soon after.
Nitish Rana came out all guns blazing and while he and Shreyas were at the crease, KKR looked favorites to take the two points. This is where Yuzvendra Chahal decided to turn the game. Despite being hit for a six, Chahal enticed Rana to go for it once again and the latter was caught at long on.
RR came roaring back into the game when Ravichandran Ashwin cleaned up the dangerous Andre Russell on the very first ball he faced. But until Shreyas Iyer was there at the crease, KKR still had their noses in front.
With 40 required off the final four overs and six wickets in hand, it was definitely KKR's game to lose. However, Chahal once again spun his web and broke the back of KKR's run-chase.
The leggie picked up the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer first and then dismissed Shreyas, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins to get his maiden IPL hat-trick. Umesh Yadav smashed 20 runs off Trent Boult's over and it still looked like KKR could get over the line.
But debutant Obed McCoy held his nerves and picked up two wickets in the final over to rattle KKR for 210. Shreyas Iyer and his men will rue their shot selection, especially when Yuzvendra Chahal had just one over remaining.