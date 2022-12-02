IPL 2023 Auction Player List: 991 players register, 21 set a base price of ₹2 crore

991 players have registered themselves for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The mini-auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi, where the 10 franchises will sign cricketers and fill up the vacant spots in their respective squads.
The maximum base price for a player in this year's auction is ₹2 crore. As per ESPNCricinfo, big names like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Cameron Green, Chris Lynn and Rassie van der Dussen have placed themselves in this category.
Surprisingly, not a single Indian player is present in the ₹2 crore band.
Capped Indian cricketers, namely Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, have set a base price of ₹1 crore. Former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane and Saurashtra star Jaydev Unadkat have placed themselves in the ₹50 lakh category.
Full list of players who have entered with base price of ₹2 crore in the IPL 2023 auction
Here is the complete list of 21 players who have set the maximum reserve price of ₹2 crore for this year's IPL auction:
Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder.
Which country has the highest number of players in the IPL 2023 auction?
As per a media release by IPLT20.com, 714 Indian players and 277 foreigners have signed up for the mini-auction. The 10 franchises will soon submit the list of players they are interested in, and the shortlisted players will go under the hammer on December 23.
India has the highest number of cricketers (714) in the auction, followed by Australia (57), South Africa (52), West Indies (33) and England (31). You can check out list full list of players retained ahead of IPL 2023 auction right here.
