IPL 2023 Auction Player List: 991 players register, 21 set a base price of ₹2 crore

991 players have registered themselves for the upcoming IPL 2023 auction. The mini-auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi, where the 10 franchises will sign cricketers and fill up the vacant spots in their respective squads.

The maximum base price for a player in this year's auction is ₹2 crore. As per ESPNCricinfo, big names like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Cameron Green, Chris Lynn and Rassie van der Dussen have placed themselves in this category.

Surprisingly, not a single Indian player is present in the ₹2 crore band.

Capped Indian cricketers, namely Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey, have set a base price of ₹1 crore. Former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane and Saurashtra star Jaydev Unadkat have placed themselves in the ₹50 lakh category.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Full list es.pn/3gYBm4e Sam Curran, Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament at the 2022 #T20WorldCup , is among the 21 players who have listed the maximum reserve price of INR 2 crore (approx US$246,000) for the upcoming IPL auction.Full list Sam Curran, Player of the Final and Player of the Tournament at the 2022 #T20WorldCup, is among the 21 players who have listed the maximum reserve price of INR 2 crore (approx US$246,000) for the upcoming IPL auction.Full list ▶️ es.pn/3gYBm4e https://t.co/vIaC5wylLZ

Full list of players who have entered with base price of ₹2 crore in the IPL 2023 auction

Here is the complete list of 21 players who have set the maximum reserve price of ₹2 crore for this year's IPL auction:

Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder.

Which country has the highest number of players in the IPL 2023 auction?

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.



More details here - NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction.A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3850/991-… NEWS- 991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction set to take place on 23rd December 2022 in Kochi.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3850/991-…

As per a media release by IPLT20.com, 714 Indian players and 277 foreigners have signed up for the mini-auction. The 10 franchises will soon submit the list of players they are interested in, and the shortlisted players will go under the hammer on December 23.

India has the highest number of cricketers (714) in the auction, followed by Australia (57), South Africa (52), West Indies (33) and England (31). You can check out list full list of players retained ahead of IPL 2023 auction right here.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes