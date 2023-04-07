IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Kolkata Knight Riders have attained the third position in the IPL 2023 points table after a comprehensive win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last night (April 6) at the Eden Gardens. Shardul Thakur's all-round brilliance helped the Knight Riders record their maiden victory in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first. RCB started well and reduced KKR to 89/5 despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz's half-century. It looked like the visitors would restrict the Knight Riders to a total of around 150, but Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh's 103-run stand for the sixth wicket took the total closer to 200.

Eventually, Umesh Yadav's six helped KKR finish with 204/7 in their 20 overs. Chasing 205 for a victory, RCB got off to a quick start but suffered a collapse as soon as Sunil Narine broke the opening stand between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and debutant Suyash Sharma destroyed the RCB batting lineup with their magnificent performances. Eventually, RCB lost all their wickets for 123 runs, suffering a 81-run defeat at the hands of KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore swapped positions in the IPL 2023 points table

Kolkata Knight Riders have jumped from seventh to third position in the IPL 2023 points table after their big win last night. KKR now have two points from two matches, with their net run rate being +2.056.

RCB have fallen from third to seventh position. Even they have two points, but their net run rate has dropped from +1.981 to -1.256 because of the big defeat. Here's a look at the updated standings:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Lucknow Super Giants today (April 7) in IPL 2023. If LSG win, they can attain the top spot, whereas a win for SRH could take them to the eighth position.

