IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match

Punjab Kings climbed to second spot in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating the Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium last night. Sam Curran kept his nerves in the end and defended 16 runs off the final over to help PBKS pull off a win against RR.

Earlier in the evening, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and captain Sanju Samson invited the Punjab Kings to bat first. PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan made full use of the batting-friendly conditions. Both players scored a half-century each.

Dhawan remained unbeaten till the end, scoring 86 runs off 56 deliveries. PBKS finished with 197/4 on the board. Chasing 198 for a win, RR collapsed to 124/6. It looked like PBKS would record a comfortable win, but Shimron Hetmyer and Impact Player Dhruv Jurel brought RR back into the game.

Jurel and Hetmyer had a 62-run seventh-wicket partnership, taking RR closer to the target. The equation came down to 16 runs off six balls. Sam Curran conceded only 10 runs in the last over to seal the deal for the visitors.

Punjab Kings jumped 3 spots in the IPL 2023 points table after beating Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings have climbed from fifth to second position after defeating the Rajasthan Royals last night. The Kings hold second position in the IPL 2023 points table with four points from two matches and a net run-rate of +0.311.

RR have slipped from second to fourth position as their net run-rate dipped from +3.600 to +1.675. Here is the updated IPL 2023 points table:

IPL 2023 will head to Kolkata tonight. The home team, Kolkata Knight Riders will battle against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens from 7:30 PM IST.

Poll : 0 votes