IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jumped to the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table after a one-wicket win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The match between RCB and LSG was one of the best encounters of the season so far. RCB posted 212/2 on the board in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell. Amit Mishra and Mark Wood bagged one wicket each for the Super Giants.

Chasing 213 runs for the victory, Lucknow got off to a slow start as Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, and Krunal Pandya lost their wickets without contributing much. KL Rahul struggled to get going as well, but whirlwind knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis brought LSG back into the game.

Both overseas stars smacked quickfire half-centuries and took LSG closer to the target. In the end, LSG needed five runs off six balls with three wickets in hand. RCB's Harshal Patel dismissed Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat in the final over, but LSG sneaked away with a one-wicket victory on the final ball.

Lucknow Super Giants climbed 2 spots in the IPL 2023 points table after win vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants have moved up from third to first spot after their win against Bangalore. They now have six points from four matches, with their net run rate being +1.048.

The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, retained the seventh spot in the IPL 2023 points table despite the loss against Lucknow. RCB now have two points from three games.

Here are the updated standings:

Tonight's match will take place in Delhi, where Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The winner of tonight's game will finally open their account in the IPL 2023 points table.

It will be exciting to see which team wins the battle between DC and MI.

