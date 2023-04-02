IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have secured the top spot in the IPL 2023 points table after a convincing win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier today in Hyderabad. Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, the Royals posted 203/5 on the board and then restricted SRH to 131/8 in their 20 overs.

Captain Sanju Samson led the Rajasthan Royals from the front by scoring a half-century in the first innings. Jos Buttler smashed a fifty as well, guiding the Rajasthan-based franchise to a 200+ total.

Chasing 204 for a win, SRH were down to 0/2 in the first over itself. Trent Boult dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi before they could score a single run. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal soon joined the party and bagged four wickets for RR.

Impact Player Abdul Samad and fast bowler Umran Malik added 36 runs for the ninth wicket, ensuring that SRH crossed the 100-run mark after being down to 95/8 at one stage. SRH ended their innings at 131/8, losing by a big margin of 72 runs.

Rajasthan Royals push Lucknow Super Giants down to 2nd position in IPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of the 72-run victory, the Rajasthan Royals have jumped ahead of all teams in the IPL 2023 points table. The Sanju Samson-led outfit have attained the top spot with two points and a net run rate of +3.600.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are eighth in the standings with zero points and a net run rate of -3.600. This big defeat may hurt SRH during the final phase of the competition as their net run rate is currently the worst among all teams.

Here are the updated standings:

The second match of today's double-header has begun in Bengaluru now, where the Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against the Mumbai Indians. It will be interesting to see which team opens its account in the standings next.

Poll : 0 votes