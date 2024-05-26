IPL 2024 Closing ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, and Telecast details

The 17th edition of the action-packed IPL is just a match away from its conclusion, as the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face the 2016 champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the title in the final. The BCCI has planned a grand closing ceremony for IPL 2024, which is all set to take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai, on Sunday, May 26.

While the Kolkata Knight Riders topped the points table this year, the SunRisers Hyderabad finished second. Both sides last met each other in Qualifier 1, where Shreyas Iyer's men emerged victorious by eight wickets in Ahmedabad.

Before the two franchises face off once again on Sunday evening for the ultimate prize, the popular American band Imagine Dragons will perform and set the stage on fire. Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the Band confirmed his presence at the closing ceremony and even heaped praise on Virat Kohli.

In a video released by the league's official broadcasters Star Sports, Reynolds was seen heaping praise on the star Indian batter. He said:

"This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans. Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career."

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, this season's star-studded opening ceremony which took place in Chennai on March 22, witnessed Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, playback singer Sonu Nigam, and the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman entertaining the fans with their live performances.

IPL 2024 closing ceremony start time

The start time for the closing ceremony is 6 PM IST on Sunday, May 26.

Where to watch the IPL 2024 closing ceremony?

The live telecast of the closing ceremony will be on the Star Sports Network channels. Viewers can also watch the live streaming of the event on the JioCinema app and website.

