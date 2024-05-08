IPL 2024 Qualification scenarios: Why RR have not yet qualified for the playoffs despite reaching 16 points

Rajasthan Royals (RR) went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in match number 56 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. Bowling first after winning the toss, RR conceded 221-8 before being restricted to 201-8.

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin starred for Rajasthan Royals with the ball, claiming 3-24 in his four overs. However, Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20) and Abishek Porel (65 off 36) hit excellent fifties for DC. RR skipper Sanju Samson smashed 86 off 46. However, his knock went in vain, as the rest of the batters failed to make significant contributions.

Despite back-to-back losses in IPL 2024, RR remain in a strong position with regard to qualification for the playoffs. However, despite being the first team to touch the 16-point mark, they have still not qualified for the playoffs - teams have needed a minimum of 16 points to qualify in the last two seasons.

The Royals do not have a 'Q' against their name yet because there's still a slim possibility of them not finishing in the top-four after the league stage of IPL 2024. Rajasthan are on 16 points from 11 matches. If they win one of their remaining three games, they stand a reasonably good chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, if they lose all their remaining three matches and finish on 16 points, there could be scenario where they fail to qualify. As of now the Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are on 16 points with three matches each in hand. If KKR win one of their remaining three games, they will reach 18 points.

Chennai Super Kings have 12 points from 11 games. If they win their remaining three matches, one if which is against RR, they will also reach 18 points. Further, both Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 12 points from 11 games. As they face each other, only one of them can finish on 18 points. The loser of that contest could still touch 16 points.

In the above scenario, three teams will finish with 16-plus points, while Rajasthan will be locked in a run rate battle with one of the franchises for fourth place. As of now, the Royals have a pretty impressive run rate of +0.476, but they must ensure that it doesn't take a drastic dip.

RR's remaining matches in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals' next match in IPL 2024 will be against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 12.

Expand Tweet

They then face Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 15. The Royals conclude their IPL 2024 league campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on May 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback